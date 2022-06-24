ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Feeling burned out? Your boss is probably more likely to quit than you are

ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork-life conflicts are fracturing the workforce, and even bosses aren't immune. According to research by consultant Deloitte, nearly 70% of company executives are seriously thinking of quitting their jobs for a role that better supports their wellbeing. A survey of 2,100 employees and C-level executives conducted by Deloitte and...

www.zdnet.com

Related
Fast Company

What the future of hybrid work will (and won’t) look like, according to 27 business leaders

What began two years ago as a sudden shift to a work-from-home model has changed collaboration, coordination, and communication permanently. As companies work to find the right balance between flexible work and optimum productivity, the “hybrid” work model is being codified in company policies. The stakes are high: The terms of the new hybrid work contract have a direct bearing on companies’ ability to keep employees happy, and to attract new ones.
ECONOMY
Axios

Remote work may not be working any more

The challenges of remote work are getting harder and harder to ignore, as employees and bosses alike grapple with the realities of indefinite separation from the office. The big picture: A growing number of corporate executives want to put an end to the work-from-home revolution. But workers have gotten used to the flexibility, and they have the leverage to demand it.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Intelligence
CNN

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them. In recent weeks, some of the biggest store chains, including Target (TGT) , Walmart, (WMT) Gap (GPS) , American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and others have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory of stuff ranging from workout clothes, spring-time jackets and hoodies to garden furniture and bulky kids’ toys. It’s costing them tons of money to store it.
RETAIL
