Maple Grove, MN

Toddler Dies in Maple Grove Crash

By TJ Leverentz
 3 days ago
Maple Grove, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Maple Grove are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a toddler. It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday...

