ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Aaron Dean’s Lawyers Argue for Removal of Judge in Murder Case

klif.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – OPening statements in the murder trial of a former Fort Worth Police officer were to begin yesterday but that did not...

www.klif.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Timothy Huff Guilty of Capital Murder in Death of Fort Worth Officer

Timothy Huff, one of two people charged in the death of Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull, was found guilty of capital murder Monday morning. Hull was killed during a gun battle in 2018 during an investigation into a string of robberies. A Tarrant County jury delivered a unanimous verdict against...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3500 Munger Ave

On June 26, 2022, just before 3:00 pm, Dallas Police were called to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue for an 11-year-old shot. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, the child died at the scene. During the preliminary investigation, detectives have identified a juvenile suspect and are currently looking for the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Texas high court rejects convicted murderer former officer Roy Oliver's appeal

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected an appeal filed by a former Balch Springs police officer convicted of murder, meaning he will serve out his sentence.Roy Oliver, who previously served as a police officer with the department in Balch Springs, was convicted of murder after he shot Jordan Edwards, 15, in April 2017 as the teen was leaving a party with his brother and friends.He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.After the shooting, a Balch Springs internal affairs investigator told Oliver that he could be fired if he...
BALCH SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

Two charged with capital murder after body found behind Dallas apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder after Dallas police found a man's body behind an apartment complex.On Sunday, June 26 at about 7:06 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call about a body behind an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.When Dallas Fire-Rescue units arrived, they determined that the man had been shot.Detectives determined that the man's body had been taken behind the apartment complex after his murder and identified two suspects.Dairyon Johnson, 26, and Karmeka Burks, 25, were both charged with capital murder.The victim has yet to be officially identified by the Dallas Medical Examiner's office.The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Abel Lopez by email. 
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Grand Jury Declines To Indict Bill Hutchinson

A Dallas County grand jury declined to indict developer Bill Hutchinson after he was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl last year. The grand jury decided not to indict Hutchinson Wednesday, per attorney Dan Hagood, who represents Hutchinson and provided a copy of the grand jury’s no-bill. Grand jury deliberations are confidential, so the reasons behind the no-bill aren’t made public.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Capital murder defendant released from jail, on the run after cutting off electronic leg monitor

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The capital murder suspect from Dallas who went on the run after he was released from jail and cut off his electronic leg monitor within hours was recaptured on Thursday.According to Dallas County DA John Creuzot, he was reportedly found in Northwest Dallas.The suspect's June 18 escape led to an urgent fugitive search and raises more questions about the state of our criminal justice system that some people say is too lenient on violent offenders. A man believed to be involved in the killing of a Dallas restaurant owner has been awaiting trial for nearly three years. Last week,...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Lawyers#Attorneys#Violent Crime#Wbap Klif Rrb
CBS DFW

Denton County grand jury indicts boyfriend of drowning victim for murder

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County grand jury indicted a man for murder on June 23 in connection to the drowning death of his girlfriend, Milcah Chepkemei Irui, 42.Her body was found at Little Elm Park on April 26.The oldest of five children, friends and family described Irui as humble and easygoing, with a fun-loving personality. Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, also of Little Elm, was previously arrested for manslaughter on June 8 following an investigation. Law enforcement officials said their investigation is ongoing. 
DENTON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2600 Dowdy Rd.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road. At the scene, officers found Jeffrey Miller, 28, shot inside a vehicle. Miller died at the scene. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3300 Rutz St.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the 3300 block of Rutz Street. At the scene, officers located Jose Cruz, 18, with a gunshot wound to the head. Initially the case was believed to be a suicide. After further investigation, detectives determined the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man killed outside Dallas convenience store

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for three people after the murder of a man outside an Oak Cliff convenience store. The shooting happened Sunday night at a gas station near Ann Arbor Avenue and R.L. Thornton Freeway. Police think the killers may have tried to steal from 43-year-old Cordney...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 8550 Stemmons Freeway

The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer, was responsible for shooting the victim, after she was hit by a vehicle. On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the XTC located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. Officers found the victim Shalonda Anderson, a 32-year-old female, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to three incidents overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police responded to several crimes across the city that took place overnight on Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, June 26.At about 11:52 p.m. Saturday evening, West division officers responded to a major accident call at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail. Police said a victim was struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and traffic detectives are investigating.Eight minutes later at midnight, officers in the East Division were dispatched to 4500 Emerson Street in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers located a victim who had been shot six times. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have detained a suspect.Finally, at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, West division units responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Las Vegas Trail in response to a cutting call. A man had been cut during a robbery at his apartment. An ambulance was sent to the scene and treated then released the victim. Detectives continue to investigate.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

McIlravy resigns as Pilot Point mayor after child solicitation arrest

PILOT POINT (CBSDFW.COM) — Matt McIlravy formally resigned from his position of Pilot Point mayor this morning after being indicted earlier this week for online solicitation of a child.Britt Lusk, the City Manager of Pilot Point, said that on Friday, the city received a letter from MacIlravy announcing his resignation immediately. Because MacIlravy's resignation comes after the city posted its agenda for the week, the city will act on it at a later date in accordance with state law and the city charter.For now, the city's Mayor Pro Tem will serve as the acting mayor. Lusk did not name who that person is, and the Pilot Point City Council's web page simply had a blank space under "Mayor."MacIlravy was arrested on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 in an undercover operation conducted by Dallas police. He is accused of arranging to meet up and engage in sexual activity with a girl he believed was 13 years old.
PILOT POINT, TX
Complex

Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Convincing Boyfriend to Kill Her Husband

Dallas, Texas woman Jennifer Faith has been sentenced to life in prison after she admitted to convincing her boyfriend to murder her husband in 2020. As detailed by the Department of Justice, Faith was described by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle as “pure evil” and sentenced on Tuesday for her involvement in the killing of James Faith. The 49-year-old widower maintained her innocence until February of this year, when she entered a guilty plea to avoid facing the death penalty.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Security guards allegedly shoot and kill woman at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating what events led security guards at Dallas' XTC Cabaret to shoot and kill a woman on Saturday morning. The club claims the guards felt endangered, but their version of events was disputed by users on social media. According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting call from XTC Cabaret, located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. When they arrived, they found the victim, Shalonda Lofton, 32, identified by Dallas police as Shalanda Anderson, with a gunshot wound.Lofton was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, but she was later pronounced deceased.Police...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy