Toddler Dies in Maple Grove Crash

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO