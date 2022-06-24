Save Your Lawn From the West Texas Drought With These 7 Simple Tips

If you're looking for abortion services in Lubbock, unfortunately, you won't find any. It's been that way here for quite some time. And now, you won't find them in Texas at all. If you use a Google search and type in the words "abortion near me" a list of clinics in the Lubbock area will come up to trick you into thinking that those services are available locally. They are not. They are actually just a ploy to get you in the door.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO