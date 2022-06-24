ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Save Your Lawn From the West Texas Drought With These 7 Simple Tips

By Heidi Kaye
FMX 94.5
FMX 94.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know that it's dry, but there's no need for your lawn to suffer. Don't let the lack of water deter you...

kfmx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

A New Gaming Store Is Coming to Lubbock Soon

For all you Lubbock gamers out there, there's a new store coming just for you. This new spot off Frankford Avenue will be selling sell board games, card games, Kickstarter games, trading cards, and RPGs every day for up to 30 percent off. Kiefer Shipman is the one who's opening...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Foodie Shares Categorized List of Every Restaurant in Lubbock

Since April 2022, Lubbock foodie Skyler Stevens has been working on a spreadsheet that lists and categorizes every restaurant in Lubbock. As of June 23rd, the list was officially shared with the public and all of Stevens' hard work can be appreciated. The list includes the name of every restaurant...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Two Goats Lead Lubbock Animal Service, Police on a Wild Chase

The Lubbock Police Department along with Lubbock Animal Services were running up and down the roads near the Tractor Supply on I-27 with a few Tractor Supply employees and concerned citizens to assist in their efforts. The goats, which happened to be a male and female, were...on the lam. *Insert...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lawn, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
FMX 94.5

Howdy Homemade West Texas Sets Grand Opening for Lubbock

Back in February, I told you about this new ice cream shop that is coming and also helps create jobs for those with disabilities, well we finally know when it's opening. You might recognize these ice cream containers from H-E-B, it is called Howdy Homemade West Texas. Tom Landis founded...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawns#West Texas#Summer Heat
KCBD

City of Lubbock sets new lawn watering restrictions

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock’s irrigation restrictions outline the number of days per week Lubbock citizens can water their lawn based on the last digit of the house number and specific hours of the day. Days:. Sunday: No watering. Monday: House numbers ending in 3,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Dear Del Taco: Please Come to Lubbock, Texas

Here's a plea for one of my favorite places. I grew up around some of the first Taco Bells. As young teens, we'd surf all day and then eat around the fire at the Taco Bell. We thought there would never be disloyal to a place that kept us so warm after being in a cold ocean. Then came Del Taco.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Here Are the 10 Closest Places to Lubbock That Offer Abortion Services

If you're looking for abortion services in Lubbock, unfortunately, you won't find any. It's been that way here for quite some time. And now, you won't find them in Texas at all. If you use a Google search and type in the words "abortion near me" a list of clinics in the Lubbock area will come up to trick you into thinking that those services are available locally. They are not. They are actually just a ploy to get you in the door.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
FMX 94.5

Easy to Forget Tips to Get Your Vehicle Ready for a Fun Summer Road Trip

With summer officially in full swing, it's time to break out the swimsuits, barbecue grills, and...your mechanic's phone number?. Most people today have memories of long summer road trips watching the scenery change with your siblings screaming at each other or if you're an only child then getting along with your stuffed animals and imaginary friends. The important part of all of that is the trip itself but more importantly the vehicle. It's always good to make sure your vehicle is ready and set for the road before you leave the comfort of your home on that family or solo vacation.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Conserve Even More Water in Lubbock This Summer By Killing Your Lawn

The City of Lubbock has released its annual guidelines for irrigating our lovely lawns and keep them looking luscious and green all through the summer. The irrigation restrictions tell citizens what days they're allowed to water their lawns based on the last digit of their house number and what specific hours of the day.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

9 Things In Lubbock That Will Straight Up Kill You

West Texas is hard country. If you don't watch your p's and q's you could end up in a bad way. I know you want to think of Lubbock as a big-little town. Maybe you think of it as a charming place where everyone is friendly. Guess what? The specter of death wants to shake your hand too. While the grim reaper sharpens his scythe, I'll give you a list of "Nine Things In Lubbock That Could Straight Up Kill You".
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TxDOT: Repairs planned for I-27 bridges this week in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from TxDOT:. Starting Monday, June 27, 2022, TxDOT will make repairs to the bridge joints on the 19th Street (US 62/SH 114) bridges at I-27. The operation is part of a project that made other deck repairs to the bridge earlier this year.
LUBBOCK, TX
Nationwide Report

18-year-old Ronald Shafer dead after getting hit by a vehicle in East Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)

18-year-old Ronald Shafer dead after getting hit by a vehicle in East Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 18-year-old Ronald Shafer as the victim who was killed after getting struck by a vehicle late Thursday night in East Lubbock. As per the initial information, the officials actively responded to the area near East 76th and MLK just before 10:45 p.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian accident [...]
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy