5 things to do in Southeast Springfield — your neighborhood guide

Missouri State University’s chief diversity officer, H. Wes Pratt, is retiring in August, leaving a gap in the school’s leadership after 14 years on staff. Pratt has held the role since 2016 and has worked for MSU since being hired in 2008 as the coordinator of diversity, outreach and recruitment. He has supported diversity and inclusivity efforts since he was a teenager in Springfield at the height of the Civil Rights movement. In the 1960s and 70s, Pratt spoke out against the very university that would later employ him for its lack of Black faculty and integrated curriculum. After a career spent predominantly as a public servant in California, Pratt said he was drawn home when he heard the MSU’s former president, Michael Nietzel, speak about the value of diversity during a state of the university address.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO