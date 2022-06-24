ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

5 things to do in Southeast Springfield — your neighborhood guide

By Sony Hocklander
sgfcitizen.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow well do you know your community? We help you to explore with our neighborhood guide, a series highlighting five places with something fun to do, see, eat or drink in a selected section of Springfield or neighboring metro town. Last time, we visited Northwest Springfield. This time we explore the...

sgfcitizen.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sgfcitizen.org

Volunteers provide three decades of service and caring through United Way of the Ozarks

More than 1,000 volunteers aided several nonprofit organizations throughout the Springfield area during United Way of the Ozarks Day of Caring on June 23. Locations ranged throughout the area, with more than 105 events happening in and out of the heat. Two of the largest attended were the Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland camp and Discovery Center. Each location had more than 100 volunteers available.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Missouri State’s chief diversity officer to retire in August

Missouri State University’s chief diversity officer, H. Wes Pratt, is retiring in August, leaving a gap in the school’s leadership after 14 years on staff. Pratt has held the role since 2016 and has worked for MSU since being hired in 2008 as the coordinator of diversity, outreach and recruitment. He has supported diversity and inclusivity efforts since he was a teenager in Springfield at the height of the Civil Rights movement. In the 1960s and 70s, Pratt spoke out against the very university that would later employ him for its lack of Black faculty and integrated curriculum. After a career spent predominantly as a public servant in California, Pratt said he was drawn home when he heard the MSU’s former president, Michael Nietzel, speak about the value of diversity during a state of the university address.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy