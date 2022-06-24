ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK National Motorcycle Museum lets members ride its classic bikes

By Janaki Jitchotvisut Published by
motor1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fans of vintage British bikes, the UK’s National Motorcycle Museum is most likely on a number of to-do and/or bucket list places to visit. Whether you live in the Kingdom, or you’re planning a visit sometime soon, it’s a place full of unique and historic machines to make your heart...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 1

The Next Web

This weird-looking motorcycle can ride on roads AND rail tracks

It goes without saying that railway maintenance is crucial, but most workers have to walk long distances to inspect and fix faulty lines — which reduces both efficiency and safety. Artist Heqi Wang has come up with a unique solution to this problem. He has designed a dual-utility electric...
CARS
Field & Stream

Watch: Pub Owner Smacks Aggressive Crocodile on the Snout with a Frying Pan

As one Facebook commentator aptly put it: “Nothing says Australia like an elderly pub owner hitting a crocodile over the head with a frying pan.”. Well, the man is Kai Hansen of Darwin, Australia, who owns Goat Island Lodge on the Adelaide River—a waterway renowned for its healthy crocodile population. Hansen moved there several years ago. He recently told 9News that his “kingdom has the only croc-infested moat all around it.” The “kingdom” is Goat Island and the “moat” is the Adelaide River. When Hansen first moved to the lodge in the Northern Territory, he had a small dog, Pippa, who would scare the crocodiles off his property. That is, until Pippa got eaten.
ANIMALS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Won't Be Celebrating This Independence Day

Toyota has just announced that it may have to cut its forecasted July production by 50,000 vehicles. Even with this production cut, it still expects to produce 850,000 cars in July. The reason for the cut in production remains ongoing semiconductor shortages and a COVID-19 outbreak at one of its...
CARS
Motorious

Overgrown Secret Garden Of Classic Cars

These cars have sat for far too long and are now ready to take on the world once again!. European car enthusiasts can be pretty crazy sometimes because of their intense passion for Porsche, BMW, and Jaguar. This comes with good reason as companies like the brands mentioned above have been pushing the limits of what a car can do for over a century. Mercedes has the 300 SL, Porsche has the 911, and BMW has the M3. However, all of these cars have one thing in common. They were created from a sheer love for racing and a fiery dedication to being the best on the track. The cars' competitive air has made them highly desirable and collectible cars. One particular model that is not nearly as well known as the ionic 911 but is likely even more valuable is the 912. Usually, these cars can be pretty hard to find, but that is precisely what one lucky automotive YouTuber has just done.
BUYING CARS
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
CBS News

Restoring the Aurora, a cruise ship with a storied past

The year was 1955, and the Wappen Von Hamburg had just started its life, ferrying tourists from Hamburg, Germany to the island of Helgoland in the North Sea. So, how the heck did that ship end up, six decades later, on a river near Stockton, California, surrounded by blueberry fields?
STOCKTON, CA
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

Monotrack Bikes Are Awesome

We’d like to see more creative projects like this…. Sadly, the enthusiasm for motorcycles in North America seems to be waning with each passing decade. The pinnacle was probably the 1920s, so with a century of cooling off sometimes it seems like a lot of people just look at two- or three-wheeled transportation as a death wish and nothing more. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for creative bike builds.
CARS
theodysseyonline.com

What I Learned Living Dangerously….On A House Boat

I had fantasized about having a home on the water... Growing up, I used to walk the canals where I lived, and try and peek inside the gypsy-style houseboats, with their bright painted watering cans and tiny windows. I always imagined it would be like living in a doll's house, only on the water.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Agriculture Online

Kawasaki’s new transforming UTV

Kawasaki has announced the new Mule SX 4x4 Fleet Edition and the return of other FE models to its 2023 line up of Mule side by side utility vehicles. The Mule line up of UTVs is a range of models with 2WD or 4WD options, capable of seating between two and four passengers.
CARS
Grand Tour Nation

The Grand Tour Enters Slovakia As James May Forced To Drive Hot Rod

The Grand Tour continues its road trip through Poland after a disastrous start to the trip after presenter Richard Hammond crashed his racecar in the city of Poznan. Now, it looks like they’ve entered Slovakia. The tour started in Poland’s Gdansk where Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond met their three cars: a Chevrolet […] The post The Grand Tour Enters Slovakia As James May Forced To Drive Hot Rod appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
RideApart

Japan's Big Four Could Discontinue Up To 20 Models By Year’s End

Worldwide emissions regulations have forced many motorcycle manufacturers to discontinue models in recent years. From Yamaha ditching its YZF-R6 supersport to Harley-Davidson removing its Evo-powered Sportster from the European market, shifting standards continue to shape the market. The situation is no different in Japan, and impending emissions regulations update threaten...
CARS
Motorious

Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RideApart

Spec Showdown: Honda Trail 125 vs. Yamaha TW200

Motorcycles sure aren’t getting any simpler. With technology like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot detection trickling into the two-wheeled sector, consumers have more options than ever. On the other hand, very few riders fully utilize the latest industry innovations and others prefer to avoid such complexity. Appealing to novice...
CARS
electrek.co

The best mid-drive electric bike on a budget: Ride1Up Prodigy XR e-bike review

When it comes to mid-drive electric bikes – or e-bikes with the motor mounted near the pedals – you’re generally looking at a group of higher quality but also higher priced e-bikes. But with the Ride1Up Prodigy, though, we’ve finally discovered the best of both worlds: A high quality mid-drive electric bike complete with German-made motor yet that is still available at an affordable price.
BICYCLES

