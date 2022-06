Here's everything you need to know about getting signed up for Shreveport's legendary Firecracker 5k!. Obviously, it happens over the 4th of July weekend and participants generally dress patriotically, but the real reason why the Firecracker 5k is so well known is that it's run during one of the hottest times of the year and the hills are BRUTAL. However, the race is still a ton of fun and friendly residents are happy to spray you down with hoses, sprinklers, water guns, you name it!

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO