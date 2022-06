KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she's pulling out all the stops to make sure abortion remains accessible in the state. The Supreme Court on Friday overruled Roe V. Wade, meaning abortion is no longer a constitutional right in the United States. It is illegal in Michigan, but that law can't be enforced in the state based on a May ruling by the Michigan Court of Claims.

