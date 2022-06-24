ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

The Utica Zoo Cares For All…Including Teddy Bears and Stuffed Animals

By Kaylin
 3 days ago
The Utica Zoo has showed for years that they care about all different kinds of animals, and now they're expanding that to the animals that may live in your child's bedroom or playroom. The concept is so cute - a teddy bear clinic. It's happening at the Utica Zoo...

96.9 WOUR

Alert; Rabid Raccoon Found In Stittville

The Oneida County Health Department says a racoon has tested positive for rabies in Stittville. The raccoon was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing this week and positive results were reported today. Heath Department officials say one person was exposed to the rabid...
