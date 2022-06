Click here to read the full article. “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was shoved by a Los Angeles Police Department officer Saturday while attending a rally protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has effectively ended federal protections of abortion rights. A video of the incident began to make the rounds online after it occurred. The footage depicts an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing Sweetin before the actress falls forward to the ground. A group of fellow protestors quickly rushes to help Sweetin up, while other admonish the line of police officers. The incident appears to occur...

1 DAY AGO