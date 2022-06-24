ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Toddler Dies in Maple Grove Crash

By TJ Leverentz
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Maple Grove, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Maple Grove are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a toddler. It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday...

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

