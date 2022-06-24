ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Creamy, Dreamy Nutella Fluff

By Faith Durand
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In my opinion, pudding is an all-time great dessert that has fallen into tragic disregard. When was the last time someone served you a dish...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

Dairy Queen Releases Summer Blizzard Menu Featuring 2 New Flavors

Dairy Queen has launched the official summer blizzard menu, and it includes two exciting new flavors. One of the ice cream chain's new blizzards is infused with lots of chocolate — and nostalgia! The Oreo Dirt Pie blizzard is made with Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms and fudge crumble all blended in soft serve ice cream. The summertime treat takes inspiration from childhood playground shenanigans.
RESTAURANTS
12tomatoes.com

Is It Bad To Break Spaghetti In Half?

I’m probably committing a cardinal kitchen sin, but I’m admitting it – I’m guilty of breaking long pasta in half. I’m in a rush and want to get things cooked faster, I never thought about it, but to my surprise, it’s an absolute no-no. Is there a reason behind this pasta snapping faux pas rule or is it just a made up myth?
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Starbucks Adds 2 New Drinks to Its Menu for Summer

As much as I love a steaming cup of hot coffee, I can't handle it in this summer heat. Thankfully, Starbucks is introducing two new iced Refreshers flavors, both of which are joining menus permanently. On Tuesday, the Seattle-based coffee giant introduced its Pineapple Passionfruit Refreshers beverage and Paradise Drink...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Popculture

Chocolate Candies Recalled

Pimlico Confectioners, which already issued a recall for some of its products, is expanding it to include Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles and Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate because they contain milk. The milk is not mentioned on the label of ingredients in its packaging. As a result, the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents. The current product recall information notice has been updated to include additional products and replace earlier versions, per Food Agency Standards.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Ina Garten's Game-Changing Tip For Freezing Bread

Ina Garten is adored by her fans for many reasons: her positive energy, her beautiful Hamptons home, her self-taught skill set, her often decadently delicious recipes, and her equating cooking with love – to name a few. She's also meticulous in the kitchen. According to a New York Times article, her recipes are tested "between 10 and 12 times before publication." During the pandemic, Garten showed us a more casual side to her personality, gaining additional followers and the trust of a slew of people, stuck at home with little meal inspiration.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutella#Whole Milk#Powdered Sugar#Nutrition#Food Drink
Mashed

Taco Bell Just Launched Two New Burritos

Where's the beef, you ask? A canonical 1980s commercial has long convinced us that it can be found in a Wendy's hamburger, but Taco Bell fans may beg to differ. Customers go positively nuts for the fast-food chain's meatiest options, from its Mexican Pizza that prompted a Dolly Parton-helmed musical to its classic Crunchwrap Supreme that's inspired countless copycat recipes and ranks as the most popular Taco Bell item in the country (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Paula Deen's Husband Claims This Is The Best Tuna Salad

If Mt. Rushmore honored celebrity chefs, it's very possible that Paula Deen would be smiling down upon us. She's a part of celebrity chefdom history: After divorcing her first husband in 1989, Deen became The Bag Lady, operating a catering business from her home in Savannah, Georgia to support her family. The Bag Lady soon morphed into The Lady & Sons, an award-winning restaurant. After Deen's first two cookbooks hit bookstores, the restaurant became a foodie destination known for Southern comfort food. More cookbooks and restaurants, cookware lines, and an 11-year stint on the Food Network followed before a scandal nearly derailed Deen's career.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Corn on the Cob

The air fryer does it again! Just when I think I can’t love this countertop powerhouse any more, I try a new recipe that just amazes me. And simply put, air fryer corn on the cob absolutely floored me. You don’t need to wait for a pot of water to boil or the grill to heat up because the air-fried results are the best of both of those worlds: the most tender-crisp kernels, plus some browned kernels and very lightly charred edges. Of all the ways to cook corn on the cob, the air fryer is my new favorite.
RECIPES
Lori Lamothe

Craving Stranger Things: Try the Vintage Pie Winona Ryder Couldn't Resist

I've been a fan of Winona Ryder since Girl, Interrupted so it's been satisfying to watch her comeback as the kooky Joyce Byers in Stranger Things. If you've already watched volume one of season 4, you probably know you've got to wait until early July for volume two to drop. Ryder also stars in the upcoming thriller Gone in the Night but that won't be out until July 15.
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

41K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy