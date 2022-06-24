ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Disc Golf World Championships Wrap Up Tomorrow

By Amy Adams
hot96.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayers from nine countries converged on Evansville this week for the advanced rounds of...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

 

wamwamfm.com

Big Winner on Main Street in Knights of Columbus Drawing

It was a big weekend on Main Street in downtown Washington for the Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Jackpot. On Saturday night, a Washington resident claimed the big jackpot amount of $133,266 behind number 25. The jackpot went to Tim St. Onge. There will be no drawing this week. The...
COLUMBUS, IN
visitowensboro.com

Spend a summer weekend in Owensboro at the HydroFair

If you’re in the market for some loud, exciting action on the riverfront this summer, the Owensboro Hydrofair should definitely be on your radar. This year’s event will take place August 19-21 in downtown Owensboro, bringing you a weekend of hydroplane racing that will be bigger and better than ever before. More than 60 teams from across the US and Canada will be making the trek to Owensboro to compete for three days of high-speed hydroplaning on the water.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Porsche owners show off their sweet rides in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — When it comes to Porsche, there is no substitute. Both Evansville and the German car brand have rich histories that span decades. The Evansville Wartime Museum celebrated the historic brand with a car show on Saturday. The Porsche Club of Southwestern Indiana brought their rides to the museum for the public […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Burger Joint Invites You to a FREE Outdoor Family Movie Night

There's nothing more synonymous with summer than catching a flick at the drive-in. 'Round these parts, the nearest drive-in theater is the Holiday Drive-In, located about 30 minutes east of Evansville out in Rockport, IN. I will say that everybody should plan a trip to that drive-in at least once this summer - but if you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, I might have just the thing. The thing I'm talking about here is NOT a drive-in, but it is an outdoor movie night, and it's free, and it's in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt on Main Street Tonight

There is a lot of cash up for grabs tonight on Main Street in Washington. The Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Jackpot is now up to $133,266. Tickets are on sale today for $1.00 each. If your name is drawn, you must be present to win the full amount, otherwise,...
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Car show headlines ShrinersFest this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s ShrinersFest first originated in 2011 to replace the annual Freedom Festival, and it’s been a big hit with air shows including the Blue Angels and hydroplane races. The last two years, it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hadi ShrinersFest wrapping up in Evansville

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) The 2022 Hadi ShrinersFest is wrapping up tonight in downtown Evansville. The event has become a tradition for many families through the years. But for one group of friends, it was more than just a good time. “To be with our boy, right here,” said Brent Schnaare, who was visiting the festival […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OMGcon is back and live in person!

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – OMGcon is back at the Owensboro Convention Center after a two year online event. This year makes year number 17 for the convention taking place on June 24-26. The convention has anime voice actors, anime screenings, cosplay, video games, tabletop games and more! Several video game tournaments including Super Smash Bros. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Section of West Parrish in Owensboro closing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - West Parrish in Owensboro will be closed while crews install new pipes under the road. This is near Owensboro Catholic High school. A detour will be marked from Frederica to West Ninth to Bosley Road then back onto Parrish. That’s expected to be closed for about...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Confederate Railroad plays in Henderson for war memorial

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The effort to build a memorial in Henderson to honor American POWs and service members missing in action received a major boost from a popular country music group. Confederate Railroad played at the Henderson County Fairgrounds on June 24. Tickets at the gate were $30 dollars with proceeds going to building […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Crash near Henderson's twin bridges injures 6 people

Six people, four from Kentucky and two Evansville teens, were all hurt during a rollover crash near the twin bridges. Crash near Henderson's twin bridges injures 6 people. Six people, four from Kentucky and two Evansville teens, were all hurt during a rollover crash near the twin bridges.
HENDERSON, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

CHICKEN FIGHT: Cast Your Vote for the Best Fried Chicken in the Evansville Area

Few things in this world are better than fried chicken. There's just something about it that makes my mouth water just thinking about it. From the crispy skin perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden brown to the tender, juicy meat underneath, it's one of my go-to meals when I don't feel like cooking. Whether you like white meat or dark, spicy, or a bit more mellow, there are a ton of restaurants putting their own unique spin on the popular yardbird. But who's frying it up right, and who's version is flying the coop? It's time for you to decide.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State Food Bank launches “Operation Full Pack”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State Food Bank celebrated 40 years of service to the community as well as a new program that is aimed towards serving veterans. “Operation Full Pack” in an effort the food bank has unveiled that will help veterans and current military by providing food and nourishment. “The veterans that we’re serving […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Semi crash on U.S. 431 blocks highway

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – KYTC reports a southbound semi crash in Daviess County on US 431 blocking the highway near the intersection at KY 140. KYTC says traffic will  be detoured, and a wrecker is en route to remove the tractor trailer. Drivers will be detoured to KY 554. 
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Evansville shooting sends man to hospital, damages business and vehicle

Police in Evansville, Indiana, are looking for more information on a Sunday shooting that sent one person to the hospital. The Evansville Police Department says officers went to investigate a shooting in the area of Washington Avenue and S. Kentucky Avenue early Sunday around 3 a.m. When they arrived in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper Post awards “Trooper of the Year”

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Police held their annual awards ceremony to recognize troopers and state police civilian employees throughout the state for various accomplishments and awards.  One of the first responders that was recognized was Trooper Adam McBeth from the Jasper Post. He was chosen as the “2021 Trooper of the District”. […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

