Maple Grove, MN

Toddler Dies in Maple Grove Crash

By TJ Leverentz
Power 96
Power 96
 3 days ago
Maple Grove, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Maple Grove are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a toddler. It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday...

Minnesota Crime & Safety
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

