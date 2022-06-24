Toddler Dies in Maple Grove Crash

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to nearly 7 years in federal prison for ripping off the government's COVID Paycheck Protection Program. 33-year-old Kyle Brenizer was the owner of a construction firm in Brooklyn Park that had been ordered by the state to "cease and desist" from doing business in 2018. Despite that, federal prosecutors say Brenizer submitted a "false and misleading" Paycheck Protection Program application in the name of the company that requested $841,000 in assistance.

10 DAYS AGO