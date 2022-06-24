Precautionary boil water notice issued for Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates communities

Brent Hall, 83, of Ocala, Florida passed away at The Bridge of Ocala on June 18, 2022. He was born January 3, 1939, the son of the late Joseph Irvin and Wauneta (Williams) Hall. Brent was a native of Morgan County, Ohio, and moved to the Ocala area after his college career at George Peabody for a master’s degree following receiving his bachelor’s degree at Marietta College (1960). Brent indulged his interest in acting by becoming a Thespian in college, performing in multiple productions, including 2 leading roles. In 1970, he married his loving wife Jean Needham, and together the two shared many years of love and happiness. He was a beloved History teacher in Marion County as well as other schools in Florida but was better known as Coach Hall for his dedication to programs at multiple Florida schools especially Marion County’s football program.

