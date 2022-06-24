ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Precautionary boil water notice issued for Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates communities

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion County Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for 216 residents, including businesses and homes, within the Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates communities. The notice is due to...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

SE 17th Street/State Road 464 in Ocala reopening to through traffic

The City of Ocala has announced that SE 17th Street/State Road 464, from SE 20th Avenue to SE 22nd Avenue, has reopened for through traffic effective immediately. During an extreme weather event on Thursday, June 23, an 18-inch force main break occurred, which caused nearly 596,000 gallons of untreated sewage to spill. Crews moved quickly to divert flows, make necessary repairs, and sanitize the area.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Wetland Recharge Park reopens after storm damage

After closing the park last week due to storm damage, the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park is reopening effective immediately. According to the City of Ocala, trees were damaged and debris was scattered throughout the park following the severe weather that passed through Marion County on Thursday, June 23. Crews have...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala announces road closures along SE Osceola Avenue and SE 8th Street

Due to the installation of the stormwater system, motorists can expect road closures in southeast Ocala beginning on Monday, July 11 through Friday, August 19. The road closures are planned along SE Osceola Avenue (between SE 8th Street and SE 5th Street) and along SE 8th Street (between SE 1st Avenue and SE 3rd Avenue). All necessary devices will be in place to redirect traffic.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Wetland Recharge Park temporarily closing

Due to damage that was caused by strong winds, the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park will be temporarily closing effective immediately. A severe storm passed through Marion County on Thursday, and the winds caused tree damage and debris throughout the park. Crews will be assessing the park early next week. The...
OCALA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Ridge, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
ocala-news.com

Brazen Bash event being held this week for Marion County’s youth

An entertaining and educational event for the community’s youth is heading to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion this week. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s BRAZEN team is holding its Brazen Bash 2022 on Thursday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the pavilion (2232 NE Jacksonville Road in Ocala).
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County inviting community to ‘National Teal Out Day’ event

Marion County is inviting the community to participate in a walk/run event to help raise awareness of Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). On Monday, June 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., all participants are encouraged to wear teal during the 2.2-mile ‘National Teal Out Day’ walk/run event which will take place at the McPherson Governmental Campus Wellness Trail located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident shares thoughts on need for growth

I can see the concern for the small city that I have now called home for the last five-plus years. But let’s consider this: is the city small? In the five years that I’ve lived in Ocala, we’ve brought in big businesses that include FedEx Ground, Auto Zone, Amazon, and Dollar Tree.
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Estates#Water Treatment#Water Quality#Hunters Trace
ocala-news.com

Popeyes In Ocala Severely Damaged By Storm

More readers have sent in images of damage from Friday’s severe weather. The Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on S Pine Street in Ocala appeared to suffer a roof collapse, as well as extensive damage to the interior of the building. We hope that any staff inside the building were able to make it out safely. Thanks to Aaron Hendricks for sharing!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Lane closure along SE 17th Street/SR 464 due to sewer line break

Ocala motorists can expect a lane closure along SE 17th Street/State Road 464, from SE 20th Avenue to SE 22nd Avenue, effective immediately. The lane closure is due to a sewer line break, according to a press release from the City of Ocala. During an extreme weather event on Thursday, an 18-inch force main break occurred, which caused nearly 596,000 gallons of untreated sewage to spill.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Another group backs turnpike no-build option

In February, the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) said the four proposed routes for the northern turnpike extension have the potential to adversely affect its conservation lands. Opponents of the extension were pleased. The Sierra Club of Florida previously sided with the no-builders for various environmental reasons. Now Audubon...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
click orlando

Bad weather causes power outages, road blocks across Marion County

OCALA, Fla. – Inclement weather led to multiple road obstructions across Ocala Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire rescue said in a Facebook post. Fire officials said bad weather affected several power lines, trees and power poles in the following areas, among others:. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Charles Robert Heckler

Charles Robert “Bob” Heckler, 83, passed away peacefully Tues, Jun 14. He was born in Upper Turkeyfoot, Somerset Co, PA, to Charles Edward Hechler and Mae Harriett McGuire on Mar 2, 1939. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Glenda Sue Warren, his parents, brothers Merle, Ray, and Oscar, and sister Thelma. His sister Pearl resides in Markleysburg, PA.
DUNNELLON, FL
WESH

Severe storms leave behind trail of damage in Ocala neighborhood

OCALA, Fla. — A possible micro burst or small tornado tore through the Silver Springs Shores neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The storm uprooted trees, sending them crashing down onto at least one home and several vehicles. It also downed powerlines and caused a small fire. "We looked out the window...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Edwin J. Norris

Edd Norris, 77, of Ocala, FL passed away June 18, 2022, at Estelle’s Hospice House, Ocala, Florida. He was the husband of Annie Norris for the past 3 years. He was born in Anderson, CA and was the son of the late Leon Norris and Alice Tolen. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy serving over 30 years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. He also taught in colleges. He enjoyed playing golf twice per week.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Brent Hall

Brent Hall, 83, of Ocala, Florida passed away at The Bridge of Ocala on June 18, 2022. He was born January 3, 1939, the son of the late Joseph Irvin and Wauneta (Williams) Hall. Brent was a native of Morgan County, Ohio, and moved to the Ocala area after his college career at George Peabody for a master’s degree following receiving his bachelor’s degree at Marietta College (1960). Brent indulged his interest in acting by becoming a Thespian in college, performing in multiple productions, including 2 leading roles. In 1970, he married his loving wife Jean Needham, and together the two shared many years of love and happiness. He was a beloved History teacher in Marion County as well as other schools in Florida but was better known as Coach Hall for his dedication to programs at multiple Florida schools especially Marion County’s football program.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Shirley Rosaline Bennett Harris

Shirley “Ras” Rosaline Bennett Harris passed away June 6. She was born in Ocala, Florida on May 11, 1960 to Shirley Galloway Gordon and Losell Bennett. She is preceded in death by her parents, Etheleene “Shirley” Galloway Gordon and Losell Bennett, grandparents, Leroy Bennett and Asree Bennett, Mamie Galloway. two nieces, Latoya and Latonya Autry, and two uncles, Randolph Mobley Sr. and Rudolph Mobley Sr, aunt, Debra Mobley.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy