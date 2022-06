Nigerian payment app and social commerce platform Abeg on Monday (July 27) rebranded itself as Pocket by Piggyvest. The rebranding coincides with news that the newly named Pocket will be granted a mobile money operator license by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after received an Approval In Principle (AIP) from the CBN. Receiving an AIP is the first step toward final approval from the CBN.

WORLD ・ 5 HOURS AGO