Edgewater Power Plant Not Going Away Yet

The iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station won’t be disappearing from the skyline as soon as initially expected. In separate announcements made on Thursday, two utility companies – WeEnergies...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the weather warms up, now is the perfect time to clean, and rid your home and yard of waste. Early in July, the city of Green Bay will help you get rid of your extra waste. During the week of July 5-9, Green...
Alliant Energy and the WE Energy Group announced today they are pushing back plans to close three coal power plants for at least two years. Those plants are the Edgewater Generating Station in Sheboygan, and the Columbia Energy Center plant in Portage, both operated by Alliant Energy, and the South Oak Creek plant Oak Creek, operated by WE Energy.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Birds aren’t the only animals hanging out in trees in Northeast Wisconsin. Photos posted by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office show a bear sitting on a tree trunk in Omro. “Well—we (and the DNR) know this fellow is making the rounds in the...
WEST BEND, Wis. - More than just a car show, Motor Mania is taking over the Washington County Fair Park this weekend. For those looking to blow off steam or create some smoke, the Motor Mania burnout pit is open to everyone and every car. "You can burn your tires...
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says five Wisconsin counties have high levels of COVID-19 in their communities. That’s up from 4 a week ago. The counties are in central and northwestern Wisconsin: Barron, Lincoln, Marathon, Rusk and Wood. Community levels are unchanged...
Power shortages in Europe had an indirect impact on Manitowoc Public Utilities during this week’s stretch of hot weather. MPU General Manager Troy Adams confirmed for Seehafer News that a lot of energy fuel was being shipped out of our country. He said that “With the situation in Europe...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It was a busy Thursday at both the east and west side yard collection sites in Green Bay as cleanup from last week’s storms continued. Green Bay resident Michael Haufe says its his fourth time here unloading branches. “We had a tree blow...
A meeting allowing people to give input into the 2023 budget planning process for the Winnebago County Department of Human Services, including funding for a bus route from Neenah to Oshkosh used by UW Oshkosh students and others, will be held from 8:30-9:30 a.m. June 29. According to the Go...
OOSTBURG, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 64 year old Sheboygan man was killed in a rollover crash early Monday morning near Oostburg. It was around 2:20 this morning when dispatch got a 911 call about a single vehicle crash near County Road Double-A in the Town of Holland. When crews arrived, they found the car was northbound on I-43 when it went into the median, hit a guard rail, and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash caused the southbound lanes to be closed for a time – the accident remains under investigation, but a press release says that alcohol appears to be a factor. The name of the victim is being withheld until the family is notified.
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A Menasha aquatic animal rescue is caring for reptiles being kept in a storage locker in Milwaukee. J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue’s John Moyles says he had to “scramble” because he was worried the animals were in danger of overheating. Moyles rented a van...
With the most pressing issues now addressed, the long process of cleanup from the major thunderstorm of June 15th is underway by the Sheboygan Department of Public Works. The DPW now says with help from the public, cleanup should be mostly complete by the week of July 18th. A systematic...
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era for Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha, who opened their doors in 1958. On its last day, customers began lining up outside around a half an hour before the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. Many of the customers...
HOBART, WI (WTAQ) — There’s been a bear spotted, maybe even two, in Brown County. The Village of Hobart is telling residents that a black bear has been spotted in the village. A Howard resident photographed a black bear Thursday morning. “It’s not uncommon,” said Aaron Buchholz with...
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash was cleared at 9:04 p.m., almost four and a half hours after it happened. UPDATE: I-41 northbound closed at WIS 47, due to a crash. FRIDAY 6/24/2022 – 5:29 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All southbound lanes on I-41 at...
West Bend, WI – Construction is underway for 15 new side-by-side ranch homes on the north end of Cedar Ridge Campus in West Bend. The duplexes are 1,700 square feet and include two bedrooms, a sunroom, fireplace, two bathrooms, two-car garage, and a full basement; some with walkout options.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever taken a plastic produce bag off the roll at the supermarket and struggled to separate the flattened sides to open the bag? You dig in there with your fingernails or rub the plastic bag against your pants leg trying to get enough separation to shake the bag open and put your lettuce or fruit inside. And... oh, I went off on a tangent.
North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison, Milwaukee and Sheboygan following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday. Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the...
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
