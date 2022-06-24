ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

1.7m people had Covid last week as levels continue to rise in UK

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVspF_0gKouBH600
Experts have said the increase is fuelled by the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Covid-19 levels are continuing to rise in all four countries of the UK, with the increase fuelled by the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, experts have said.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), based on swabs collected from randomly selected households, reveal that in the week ending 18 June an estimated one in 40 people in the community in England are thought to have had Covid – about 1.36 million people – up from one in 50, or 1.13 million people, the week before.

The estimated number of people testing positive for Covid also rose in Scotland and Northern Ireland in the most recent week and, to a lesser extent in Wales, with levels highest in Scotland where around one in 20 people, or 4.76% of the population, are thought to have had Covid in the week ending 17 June.

“Rates have continued to rise across the UK, with the largest increase seen in Scotland,” said Kara Steel, senior statistician for the Covid-19 Infection Survey. “In England, infections increased across all age groups, with the lowest level of infection seen in school-aged children. These increases are largely driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.”

According to the ONS data, infection levels have risen across all regions of England, except the north-east and the south-east, where the trend was uncertain, and across all age groups.

Levels are highest in London, and among those aged 25 to 34 – with around 3.3% of the latter estimated to have had Covid in the most recent week. Overall, it is estimated 1.7 million people in private households across the UK had the virus last week – the highest figure since the end of April.

Experts have previously said the rising level of infections is likely to be down to a number of factors including waning immunity, a return to pre-pandemic behaviours and, in particular, growth of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, which have been deemed “variants of concern” by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Research released earlier this month revealed that an Omicron infection offers little extra protection against catching it again, while on Friday the UKHSA said BA.5 was growing 35.1% faster than the previously dominant Omicron subvariant BA.2, while BA.4 is growing approximately 19.1% faster.

“These new variants are overtaking the plateauing or declining older ones in the UK, and similar patterns of rising infections are occurring across Europe,” Prof Adam Kucharski of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told the Guardian. “This will be the third wave of a distinct Omicron variant in recent months, after BA.1 and BA.2, and countries are likely to face more in future, so we can’t view Covid as ‘one more wave and then it’s all done’.”

Hospitalisations are also increasing, with data from the UKHSA released on Thursday revealing the hospitalisation rate for Covid in England has risen from 6.11 per 100,000 to 8.20 per 100,000, with rates highest in the north-east and in those aged 85 and over.

Experts have called for a renewed campaign to encourage people to come forward for their Covid vaccinations, in particular the elderly and vulnerable.

On Friday the UKHSA revealed the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron now account for more than half of Covid cases in the UK.

“It is clear that the increasing prevalence of Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 are significantly increasing the case numbers we have observed in recent weeks. We have seen a rise in hospital admissions in line with community infections, but vaccinations are continuing to keep ICU admissions and deaths at low levels,” said Prof Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UKHSA.

“As prevalence increases, it’s more important than ever that we all remain alert, take precautions, and ensure that we’re up to date with Covid-19 vaccinations, which remain our best form of defence against the virus. It’s not too late to catch up if you’ve missed boosters, or even first doses, so please take your recommended vaccines.”

Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M People#Uk#Europe#Omicron#Ons
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Mystery deepens as owners say Hong Kong floating restaurant has not sunk

Hong Kong’s distinctive Jumbo Floating Restaurant, established in 1976 by the smuggler turned gambling impresario Stanley Ho Hung-sun, led a storied life. The 80 metre-long restaurant, designed like a Chinese imperial palace, featured as a backdrop to films by Jackie Chan and Steven Soderbergh and hosted guests including Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise before closing in 2020 as the city reeled from the Covid pandemic.
RESTAURANTS
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Most Likely Leaked from Wuhan Laboratory: WHO Chief

Just days after saying that the COVID lab leak theory needs "further investigations", the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has privately confided to a senior European politician that the pandemic originated from China's infamous Wuhan lab, according to a report. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the most likely...
WORLD
travelnoire.com

The CDC releases the latest travel advisory risk updates

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released travel advisory updates for several countries. The most notable change is two European countries, Romania and Sweden. Both countries, previously classified as a Level 3- High Risk with the rest of the European Union, are now at a Level 2- Moderate. Just as noteworthy, both Botswana and Cape Verde, two countries in Africa, moved to Level 3- High Risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Mariners-Angels game halted for 18 minutes after mass brawl and ejections

The Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels engaged in a lengthy full-team brawl in the second inning on Sunday after tensions over two days of inside pitches boiled over. Both managers and six players were ejected after the fight, which stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias came back out to the empty field to throw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Three of the first four hitters in Seattle’s lineup were ejected, while three Angels pitchers were tossed.
SEATTLE, WA
The Guardian

The Guardian

332K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy