Toddler Dies in Maple Grove Crash
Maple Grove, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Maple Grove are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a toddler. It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday...kfilradio.com
Maple Grove, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Maple Grove are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a toddler. It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday...kfilradio.com
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0