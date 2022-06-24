ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Toddler Dies in Maple Grove Crash

By TJ Leverentz
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Maple Grove, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Maple Grove are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a toddler. It happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday...

kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJON

Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon. St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured by horses. Officials say a 44-year-old man brought a team of Clydesdales and a carriage to a special event at the MAC, intending to offer rides.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
krwc1360.com

Elk River Motorcyclist Sent to Hospital After Crash

The State Patrol reports that a St. Francis motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday following a crash with a mini van. 25-year-old Jacob Steven McLean was traveling northbound on Highway 47 near Anoka on his 2013 Harley Davidson. 24-year-old Abigail Labotsky of Elk River was northbound in her 2011 Chrysler mini van when she apparently crossed over the center line, colliding with the motorcycle.
ELK RIVER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maple Grove, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Maple Grove, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Maple Grove, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KFIL Radio

Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Multiple motorcycle crashes over the weekend in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Over the weekend authorities responded to multiple motorcycle crashes in Pierce County. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, June 25 around 2:28 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office received a report of of a single motorcycle crash on State Highway 35 near 170th Avenue Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KARE 11

Prior Lake man struck and killed by vehicle in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Authorities say a 31-year-old Prior Lake man was struck and killed while walking near the intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue in Burnsville Sunday around 1:40 p.m. According to the incident report, the man was walking north along Nicollet when a 2005 Saturn L300 traveling...
BURNSVILLE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toddler#Traffic Accident#Maple Grove Police#Simply Business
willmarradio.com

Four shot, none arrested in "chaotic scene" at Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Four people were injured during a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis. Police say multiple shots were reported just after 11:00 P-M Saturday and officers arrived to find a chaotic scene. Multiple fights broke out among the large crowd gathered in the area. Investigators are unsure if there is any relation between the four people injured. The incident happened just as a crowd of people had gathered, but say it was not a scheduled event.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – A pedestrian was struck by a car in a fatal crash in Burnsville just before two early this (Sunday) morning. The car, driven by 36-year-old Nicholas Barbour of Oakdale, MN, was traveling Eastbound on Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue. The victim, a 31-year-old man from...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Fishermen find body floating in Minnesota River in Shakopee

Police and firefighters recovered a body from the Minnesota River in Shakopee on Saturday. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says fishermen reported a body floating in the river just upstream from The Landing–Minnesota River Heritage Park just before 11 a.m. “Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s...
SHAKOPEE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox9.com

31-year-old killed after being hit by a car in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Prior Lake man died after being struck by a car while crossing a busy intersection in Burnsville early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the pedestrian was trying to cross northbound on Nicollet Avenue at Highway 13 in Burnsville around 1:45 a.m. when a Saturn traveling eastbound hit him.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

4 shot near Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis

Four people were shot, including one person in the head, when gunfire erupted near the east side of the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis Saturday night. Bullets began flying sometime after 11 p.m., with Minneapolis police saying it was alerted to reports of shots fired at 11:08 p.m. Responding officers were greeted by a "chaotic scene," with multiple fights happening within a large crowd.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

19-year-old man dies in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man died early Saturday morning from gunshot wounds after Minneapolis police found him while responding to a ShotSpotter alert. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Lowry and Aldrich avenues just after midnight on Saturday. Police were soon then told that a 911 caller reported a man was down behind a home on 31st Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Maple Grove police investigating car crash that killed toddler

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Maple Grove Police Department said they are investigating a car crash that killed a 2 ½ -year-old toddler and injured a female driver on Thursday night. Around 5:20 p.m., police say they responded to a crash and found a two-vehicle collision in...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Bring Me The News

Paraglider airlifted to hospital after winds cause crash

A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was seriously injured in a paragliding crash Tuesday. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at 225th Ave. SE and 180th St. in East Lake Lillian Township, according to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. The paraglider crashed after facing winds during his ascent, authorities said....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kfilradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy