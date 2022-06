New AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley admitted that he was “probably concussed” following his main event match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Moxley closed the show against the New Japan Pro Wrestling star in an entertaining headline match that saw him capture the title, but he was badly busted open during the encounter, visibly bleeding a lot throughout the match. After the show went off the air, the new champion addressed the crowd and confessed, “I don’t know where I am going with this, I am probably concussed.”

