Toddler Dies in Maple Grove Crash

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Four people were injured during a shooting near the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis. Police say multiple shots were reported just after 11:00 P-M Saturday and officers arrived to find a chaotic scene. Multiple fights broke out among the large crowd gathered in the area. Investigators are unsure if there is any relation between the four people injured. The incident happened just as a crowd of people had gathered, but say it was not a scheduled event.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO