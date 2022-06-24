ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Woman fatally stabbed inside Castle Hill Houses apartment

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Police say officers responded to a 911 call of a woman who was fatally stabbed inside of 530 Olmstead Ave. at the Castle Hill Houses early Friday.

A 56-year-old woman with a stab wound to the lower torso was found at the scene. It's unclear if the apartment she was found in was her apartment, but police say the victim was a resident of Castle Hill Houses. According to authorities, the victim had a drug and stolen property arrest history.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi where she was pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made at this time. No word on the location of the suspect.

