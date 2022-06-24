ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Zelensky calls Glastonbury ‘greatest concentration of freedom’ in video address

By Edd Dracott
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYG1s_0gKorS8q00

Volodymyr Zelensky has described Glastonbury as the “greatest concentration of freedom” as he addressed the festival calling for the world to “spread the truth” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president spoke via a video message played ahead of The Libertines’ stage-opening set on the big screens at the Other Stage on Friday.

“The festival resumes this year after a two-year break, the pandemic has put on hold lives of the millions of people around the world, but has not broken,” Mr Zelensky told the crowd of thousands.

“We in Ukraine would also like to live the life as we used to and enjoy freedom and this wonderful summer, but we cannot do that because the most terrible has happened – Russia has stolen our peace.

“That is why I turn to you for support Glastonbury the greatest concentration of freedom these days and I ask you to share this feeling with everyone whose freedom is under attack.”

Mr Zelensky said Ukraine “will not let Russia’s war break us” and that he wants the war to stop before it “ruins people’s lives in other countries of Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America”.

“Spread the truth about Russia’s war, help Ukrainians who are forced to flee their homes because of the war,” he said.

“Time is priceless and every day is measured in human lives. The more people join us in defending freedom and truth, the sooner Russia’s war against Ukraine will end. Prove that freedom always wins!”

He finished his message by saying “Slava Ukraini”, which translates as “glory to Ukraine” in English, which was met with loud and rolling cheers and applause across those gathered at the stage in Worthy Farm, Somerset.

Mr Zelensky also called on people to visit his United24 charity platform, which collects donations to aid Ukraine’s response to the Russian invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360nFj_0gKorS8q00

The Ukrainian president’s message comes before Billie Eilish will make history when she takes to the Pyramid Stage on Friday night as Glastonbury Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner.

The Grammy-winning singer, 20, will perform alongside her brother and co-writer, Finneas O’Connell.

The US pop star made her Glastonbury debut in 2019 when she performed on the Other Stage and treated crowds to a string of tracks such as Bad Guy and You Should See Me In A Crown.

The weather is set to be dry during her performance, despite the high chance of showers throughout the afternoon.

On the day Eilish headlines Glastonbury, Sir Paul McCartney will be warming up for his Saturday headline slot by performing at a Somerset music venue.

Apart from Eilish, the line-up for the Pyramid Stage on Friday includes Sam Fender, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Crowded House, Rufus Wainwright and Wolf Alice – whose appearance hangs in the balance because of travel problems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314H5l_0gKorS8q00

Other acts performing on Friday include the Sugababes on the Avalon Stage, and Foals and St Vincent on the Other Stage, which also features Friday performances from Kae Tempest and The Libertines.

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra will also mark their first performance in the UK since their win, with a performance on Shangri-La’s Truth Stage on Friday’s bill.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Plant
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Rufus Wainwright
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine says it uncovered Russian spy network involving US sanctioned lawmaker

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukrainian authorities said they have uncovered a Russian spy network involving Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who has previously been accused by Washington of being a Russian agent. The State Security Service (SBU) on June 24...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia in Historic Default as Ukraine Sanctions Cut off Payments

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Russia defaulted on its international bonds for the first time in more than a century, the White House and Moody's credit agency said, as sweeping sanctions have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system, rendering its assets untouchable. The Kremlin, which has the money...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glastonbury#Ukraine#Russia#Latin America#Ukrainians
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: At least 13 dead as Russian missile strikes Kremenchuk mall

At least 13 people have died and more than 50 people were injured after a missile hit a crowded shopping centre in Ukraine.Poltava region’s governor Dmytro Lunin gave updates to the death toll for the mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.But scores of people are feared to have been killed in the missile attack that Ukraine blamed Russia for.President Volodymyr Zelensky that more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack.He said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.” Footage posted on social media showed a large fire and smoke...
EUROPE
The Independent

Pope hails families, blasts 'culture of waste' after Roe

Pope Francis celebrated families Saturday and urged them to shun “selfish” decisions that are indifferent to life as he closed out a big Vatican rally a day after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion.Francis didn’t refer to the ruling or explicitly mention abortion in his homily. But he used the buzzwords he has throughout his papacy about the need to defend families and to condemn a “culture of waste” that he believes is behind the societal acceptance of abortion.“Let us not allow the family to be poisoned by the toxins of selfishness, individualism, today's culture of...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
The Atlantic

What a 1904 War Can Teach Vladimir Putin

When, in an expansionist mood, Russia embarked on an ill-judged war of territorial conquest against its neighbor, it did so with a grandiose sense of its conquering power. Russia’s leader, who ruled nearly as an absolute monarch and held his counterpart next door in contempt, believed that his country’s interests were threatened, that Russia deserved more influence and respect. He had envisioned a scenario in which his enemy would yield quickly in the face of overwhelming odds and accede to Russian territorial demands.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nato increases forces on high alert from 40,000 to more than 300,000 amid Russia threat

Nato is to boost the number of its forces to be on high-alert amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine from 40,000 to more than 300,000.The seven-fold increase was announced by the military alliance’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg ahead of a summit in Madrid this week.It’s the biggest overhaul of collective defence since the Cold War, he said. “We will transform the Nato response force and increase the number of our high readiness forces to well over 300,000.”Mr Stoltenberg also confirmed that Nato will expand troop deployments in its European member countries that are closest to Russia.The Western allies will also...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

Turkey says it is investigating claims of Russia shipping stolen Ukrainian grain

ANKARA, June 23 (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Ankara was investigating claims Ukrainian grain has been stolen by Russia and shipped to countries including Turkey, but added the probes had not found any stolen shipments so far. Kyiv's ambassador to Ankara said in early...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Analysis: Russia's grinding battlefield gains seen driven by new tactics

KYIV, June 24 (Reuters) - It took Russia weeks of fierce fighting, an untold number of casualties, and relentless shelling before the exhausted Ukrainian defenders of Sievierodonetsk received orders to quit its smouldering wreckage. "Remaining in positions smashed to pieces over many months just for the sake of staying there...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Year the Most Americans Have Died in War Since 1980

During World War II, President Franklin Roosevelt described the United States as the “Arsenal of Democracy,” and more than 70 years later, it remains one. The U.S. is the undisputed military power in the world in terms of numbers and technology, according to an index created by The Global Firepower. (These are the countries spending […]
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

717K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy