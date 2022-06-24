ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 infections continue to rise in all four UK nations

By Ian Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Covid-19 infections are continuing to rise in all four nations of the UK, with the increase likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.

The number of people in hospital with Covid is also on an upward trend in most parts of the country, suggesting the virus is becoming steadily more prevalent.

A total of 1.7 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 23% from 1.4 million a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The rise of 23% is lower than the 43% jump in the previous week’s figures, but it means total infections are now at levels last seen at the end of April.

They are also higher than the peak reached during the second wave of the virus in January 2021.

However, infections are still below the record 4.9 million seen at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave at the end of March this year.

The ONS said the latest increase was “likely caused by infections compatible with Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5”, which are now thought to be the most dominant strains in much of the UK.

The virus continues to be most prevalent in Scotland , where 250,700 people were likely to test positive for Covid-19 last week, or one in 20.

This is up week on week from 176,900, or one in 30, and is the highest estimate for Scotland since mid-April.

In England, 1.4 million people were likely to have had the virus last week, the equivalent of around one in 40.

This is up from 1.1 million, or one in 50 people, the previous week.

Wales has seen infections rise slightly to 68,500 people, or one in 45, up from 64,800, also one in 45.

In Northern Ireland, Covid-19 infections jumped to an estimated 59,900 people, or one in 30, up from 42,900, or one in 45.

