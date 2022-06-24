ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

DP World Tour hits members who played inaugural LIV series with £100,000 fines

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAVgK_0gKoqPWs00

The DP World Tour has fined members who played in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series £100,000 apiece and banned them from the upcoming Genesis Scottish Open and two other events.

Players like Ian Poulter , Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia all joined the Saudi-backed breakaway venture at Hertfordshire earlier this month despite not having received releases to do so.

The PGA Tour immediately indefinitely banned all its members within minutes of the players teeing off at Centurion Clun but the DP World Tour delayed making a decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N08tw_0gKoqPWs00

However, citing a breach of regulations it has now imposed sanctions, which in addition to the six-figure sum fines includes removing all involved from the Scottish Open, which is held the week before the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, plus the Barbasol Championship the same week as the Scottish Open and the Barracuda Championship (the week of the Open).

The DP World Tour also said any subsequent involvement in the LIV Golf Series, whose next event starts in Portland, Oregon, next week, may result in additional punishments.

“It is important to note that participation in a further conflicting tournament or tournaments without the required release may incur further sanctions,” said a statement.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the DP World Tour, said: “Every action anyone takes in life comes with a consequence and it is no different in professional sport, especially if a person chooses to break the rules.

Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley

“That is what has occurred here with several of our members.

“Many members I have spoken to in recent weeks expressed the viewpoint that those who have chosen this route have not only disrespected them and our tour, but also the meritocratic ecosystem of professional golf that has been the bedrock of our game for the past half a century and which will also be the foundation upon which we build the next 50 years

“Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today.”

Money raised from the fines will be shared equally between the prize funds of upcoming tournaments on the DP World Tour and the tour’s charitable Golf for Good programme.

While the £100,000 fine may seem punitive it pales into insignificance compared to the money on offer from LIV Golf.

For example, Charl Schwartzel took home £3.2million for winning the opening event while last place in the 48-man no-cut tournament received £97,500.

And last month LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman made a commitment for the organistion to pay any fines incurred by their participants.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To The 'Putt Of The Year'

Tim Petrovic dropped what very well could be the putt of the year in the third round of the U.S. Senior Open Championship over the weekend. The American golfer was able to bounce back from a string of bogies with a miraculous putt that ran several feet past the hole before reversing course and saving par.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Travelers Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at TPC River Highlands

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Xander Schauffele. The 28-year-old claimed his sixth PGA Tour win and second of the season after holding off Sahith Theegala and J.T. Poston by two shots to win the 2022 Travelers Championship. Schauffele shot a 2-under 69 in the final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut for his first solo win since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Golfer Named The 'Next Paige Spiranac'

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac might have some competition in the golf social media world. While Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State before a brief professional career, has more than 3 million followers on Instagram, she could have some competition moving forward.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo on Brooks Koepka's shock LIV Golf move: "Someone hit his number"

Sir Nick Faldo believes "somebody hit Brooks Koepka's number" which is why he eventually signed up to play in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Faldo, 64, was as surprised as many golf fans to hear of the four-time major champion's commitment to the new breakaway series commissioned by Greg Norman.
GOLF
Yardbarker

John Daly: 'If the PGA Tour let me play drunk, I’d win a lot more'

John Daly has achieved folk hero status as a golfer. He won two majors early in his career and has five career PGA Tour wins. But the 56-year-old golfing bad boy says there are two things the PGA Tour could have done to help him win more during his career.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
Golf Channel

In KPMG lead, Lexi Thompson misses on short par putt

As she tries to win her second career major championship, Lexi Thompson will again have to battle the putting demons. Holding a two-shot lead Sunday at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Thompson left herself 2 feet for par at Congressional Country Club's par-4 14th hole. Her next putt didn't even touch the hole.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

DP World Tour boss hits out at "fiction" being spread about LIV Golf

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley has blasted the media for spreading “fiction” as the golf war escalates with LIV Golf. Pelley has been silent in recent weeks and months as Tour bosses at Wentworth HQ grapple with how to proceed with the Saudi-backed league and the delicate situation it has presented.
GOLF
Golf.com

Lexi Thompson handed slow-play fine after heartbreaking major loss

As if yet another major heartbreak wasn’t enough, Lexi Thompson was dealt a slow-play fine shortly after her round concluded at Congressional Country Club on Sunday in Bethesda, Md., according to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols. Thompson was playing in the final group at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship...
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#World Tour#Saudi
GolfWRX

TOUR REPORT: Jordan Spieth switches to Titleist TSR driver, Kevin Kisner on his new putter/wedge

Welcome to this week’s Tour Report from the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Cromwell is only about a two-hour drive from Brookline, where the 2022 U.S. Open was hosted last week, which may have had some influence on the strength of field this week at the Travelers. Big names such as Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth (who debuted a new driver!) and Scottie Scheffler are all in attendance. Justin Thomas was there early in the week, but he withdrew citing a tweaked back. Brooks Koepka was supposed to be there, but he withdrew for, well, a different reason.
CROMWELL, CT
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf to pay £100,000 fines on behalf of DP World Tour players

LIV Golf is reportedly prepared to pay the fines of the 17 DP World Tour players that were sanctioned as a result of their involvement in the new breakaway series. According to James Corrigan of The Telegraph, the rebel circuit commissioned by Greg Norman will cover each £100,000 fine given to the players who played at Centurion Golf Club.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

World No.2 ranked amateur signs for LIV Golf Series

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, the World No.2 amateur, is set to join the LIV Golf Invitational Series after turning professional. Lopez-Chacarra has made three starts on the PGA Tour this season, but now, he has cast future involvement on the circuit into serious doubt. The Spaniard attended Oklahoma State University where he...
GOLF
UPI News

Wolff, No. 2 amateur Chacarra to join LIV Golf Portland field

June 27 (UPI) -- Matthew Wolff, the No. 77 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, will be part of LIV Golf Invitational Portland, the second tournament of the Saudi-backed breakaway competitive series. Sources told ESPN, Sports Illustrated and the Daily Telegraph on Sunday about the latest addition to the...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Emma Raducanu soaks in ‘amazing’ first Centre Court experience

Emma Raducanu cherished her Centre Court debut as she put her troubled Wimbledon build-up behind her with a first-round victory over Alison Van Uytvanck.The 10th seed’s participation in the tournament was in doubt until the weekend because of a side strain suffered at the WTA Tour event in Nottingham three weeks ago.Coupled with the huge attention on the US Open champion’s homecoming and a tricky opponent, this was a major test, but Raducanu passed it impressively by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory.She jumped and yelled in delight when her final volley found the middle of the court and Raducanu was...
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason Kokrak DQed from Travelers Championship; could it be an epic walkout from PGA Tour life?

Jason Kokrak’s final shot of the 2022 Travelers Championship was a doozy, and it led to a most unusual disqualification from the tournament. Having belted a drive of 327 yards into the left rough at the ninth hole of TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, his final hole of the day, the burly Kokrak had little to play for and it showed. Having opened in 3-under 67 on Thursday, he was 4 over on the day – the damage of a 5-putt leading to one of two double bogeys on his card – and would need a minor miracle to make the cut.
CROMWELL, CT
The Spun

Breaking: Another PGA Tour Star Is Reportedly Leaving

Another PGA Tour star is reportedly set to leave for LIV Golf. According to reports, PGA Tour star Matthew Wolff is set to leave for the Saudi-backed tour. Wolff has been one of the best up-and-coming golfers on the PGA Tour. This is another blow for the PGA Tour, though...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

717K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy