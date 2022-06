FORT LAUDERDALE – Shares of Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines tumbled Monday after their improved merger proposal won a key endorsement just days ahead of a crucial shareholder vote.Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said Monday that he is optimistic Spirit shareholders will approve Frontier's latest stock-and-cash offer for Spirit when they vote Thursday."I think we have a lot of momentum, so we feel really good," Biffle said in an interview.Frontier is trying to fend off an attempt by JetBlue Airways to swoop in and grab Spirit with an all-cash bid worth about $3.6 billion.Late on Monday, JetBlue raised to $400 million...

