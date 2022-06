Carl M. Houmes, 92, of Hoopeston, passed away at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. Carl was born on June 22, 1930, in Hoopeston, the son of Adrian and Mabel (Eells) Houmes Sr. He was previously married to Dorothy McCormick on February 15, 1953, in Hoopeston. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2015. Together they had four children- Karla (Alfred) Coon of Hoopeston, Diana (John) Decker of Winterville, North Carolina, Lori Goodrum of Rigby, Idaho and Eric (Kimberly) Houmes of Hoopeston.

HOOPESTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO