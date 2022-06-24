ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Weather Could Kick Off Your Weekend Across North Dakota

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hang on, it could be a bumpy road as we kick off the weekend in North Dakota. According to the Storm Prediction Center from the National Weather Service, much of North Dakota is in the enhanced risk area today for severe weather. As I was coming home from the...

