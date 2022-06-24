ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

Pet of the Week: Rogue

By Ana Orsini
KDRV
 3 days ago

Rogue is a very handsome and friendly boy. He is about 1-2 years old and weighs about 75 pounds. Rogue is a Lab/Husky mix, so you know he's got some personality! He's still a bit puppy-ish and loves to play, but since he doesn't like to share his toys with other...

www.kdrv.com

roguevalleymagazine.com

Brews and Pizza on the Wild Side!

If you’re enjoying a craft beer, perusing unique pizza options, and enjoying a fun atmosphere perfect for gatherings large and small, you might be at Wild River Pizza!. With locations in Grants Pass, Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings, Wild River has a varied menu that likely to offer options for all in your party!
GRANTS PASS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Kruise draws thousands to downtown

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The sun and cars were shining bright Saturday in downtown Klamath Falls for the annual Kruise of Klamath. Thousands in attendance came to see nearly 400 unique and classic cars on display. The temps were hot, the cars were cool as the scent of vendor food...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Rebuilding Together Rogue Valley

Local non-profit begins renovations for local Grants Pass homeowner. Rebuilding Together Rogue Valley began their ‘Dreams of Home’ initiative to renovate the homes of people in need. The non-profit’s mission is to provide essential home repairs and accessibility alterations.
GRANTS PASS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Train Mountain Railroad Museum

Many people of a certain age played with electric trains as children. Some of those children grew up to be adults who never let go of their love of trains. There’s a place in Oregon that’s a nirvana for hobby train nerds. And enthusiasts from around the world help contribute to it.
CHILOQUIN, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is Back!

Annual brewing event returns to the basin in full form and is anticipated to be an experience not to miss out on!. Klamath Falls, OR (June 22nd , 2022) – After a two-year absence, the long-awaited Klamath Basin Oktoberfest is back! No matter if you want to wear lederhosen or Levi’s, what’s for certain is you won’t want to miss this festival come this fall. Following a two-year absence, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) announced today that it would be resuming the instant tradition in its full scope, something the event-host has been unable to do since the festival was first introduced in 2019. The 2019 event had groundbreaking attendance, attracting over 2,500 people, representing a welcome mix of residents and travelers from regions throughout the West Coast.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Rooster Park to open this weekend in Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- Rooster Park is scheduled to open this weekend in time for the Rooster Crow Festival, with help from federal, state and local partners. As part of the U.S. Secretary of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training Program (IRT), the Washington National Guard's 176" Engineer Company deployed to Rogue River to help complete the project.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Local non-profit begins renovations for local Grants Pass homeowner

Grants Pass - Today Rebuilding Together Rogue Valley began their ‘Dreams of Home’ initiative to renovate the homes of people in need. The non-profit’s mission is to provide essential home repairs and accessibility alterations. The Grants Pass homeowner is getting her front porch and back patio remodeled,...
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUNDAY THE HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD

Sunday was the hottest day of the year so far, for both Roseburg and Medford. Data from the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 100 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 103 degrees in Medford. The previous highest temperature in 2022 for both cities was 88 and 92 respectively, and was set last Thursday.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

Candlelight vigil for 7-year-old boy

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The community came together to hold a candlelight vigil Wednesday night to remember Aquila Reuben Harris, the 7-year-old boy who passed away after Saturday’s water rescue in Little Butte Creek. The vigil took place at the Butte Creek Mill, near where Harris was found...
EAGLE POINT, OR
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DFPA TACKLES FIRES ON HOOVER HILL ROAD AND IN GLENDALE

Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies tackled fires on Hoover Hill Road in the Ten Mile area and in Glendale Thursday. Just before 4:15 p.m. DFPA firefighters along with staff from the Winston-Dillard Fire District, Douglas County Fire District No. 2 and Ten Mile Rural Fire District responded to a half acre grass and brush fire. The cause of the fire was a holdover burn pile from one week ago. There were no previous signs of smoke and the area had received rain in the past week. With a few days of dry weather and windy conditions Thursday, heat that remained in the burn pile was dislodged and found to be the cause. The fire stayed within its original perimeter and fire suppression actions were taken to extinguish the area quickly.
GLENDALE, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, June 27

On Thursday, June 23, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET), served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 600 block of Pinewood Way, Cave Junction, Josephine County. As a result, 3,944 illegal marijuana plants contained in seven (7) large, industrial sized greenhouses, were located, seized, and ultimately destroyed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement, for unpermitted structures, multiple unpermitted electrical installations, and unpermitted excavation. Josephine County will move forward with legal action against the property owner which could result in closure of the property for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/27 – Motorcycle Crash and Fire on Hwy 199, Grants Pass Man Dies from Gunshot Wound During Domestic Disturbance

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. At approximately 10:53 on Sunday morning, several agencies responded to a motorcycle crash and fire on 199, according to Illinois Valley Fire District.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Search continues Friday for missing McCloud man; surveillance video examined

Authorities looking for a missing McCloud man received more help Thursday as surveillance video supplied more clues in the search. Terry Knight, 66, went missing Wednesday, June 22, and the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team has been looking for him since Wednesday evening. On Thursday, a deputy...
MCCLOUD, CA
kptv.com

Child predator arrested after incident at Grants Pass YMCA

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A child predator was arrested in Grants Pass after sexually touching a child at a YMCA, according to police. The Grants Pass Police Department said a mother came to management at the YMCA pool Monday, saying her six-year-old daughter had been subjected to sexual touching while in the pool.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kezi.com

Merlin man jailed after inappropriate messages with a minor, police say

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. -- A Merlin man is in jail after attempting to meet with a minor for sexual activity, Myrtle Creek police say. The Myrtle Creek Police Department says that on June 9, Mark Allen Rockwell, 49, began an inappropriate online conversation with a girl under the age of 18. Police say that during that conversation he agreed to meet up with the girl in Myrtle Creek for sexual activity.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR

