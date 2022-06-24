VXL Network Introduces the Next-Generation, Eco-Friendly Multidimensional Bock-Lattice Blockchain On IDPOV Consensus Mechanism

Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. The SHIB community keeps growing day by day. On Friday, June 24, meme coin enthusiasts celebrated another significant milestone as the number of SHIB holders reached a new all-time high, approaching the two million level. This is growth by nearly one million within just a week from 1,182,817, which demonstrates that long-term interest in this digital asset remains stable and is even going up. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu returned as the biggest token by USD value. According to WhaleStats, Ethereum whales' SHIB holdings are now again above the $500 million level; their stashes are worth $525,200,856 of Shiba. This equals 13.55% of whales' total portfolio and 48,674,778,127,896 Shiba Inu.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO