ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

VXL Network Introduces the Next-Generation, Eco-Friendly Multidimensional Bock-Lattice Blockchain On IDPOV Consensus Mechanism

u.today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVXL Network proudly introduces its multidimensional Block Lattice structure that empowers heterogeneous parallel chains with smart contracts functionality. From Block Lattice to Network-as-a-Service: Introducing VXL Network. According to a yellow paper recently released by the VXL Network team, its product is set to merge the benefits of multiple B2B...

u.today

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Ethereum Merge to Be Executed on Second Major Testnet: Details

Yesterday, June 24, 2022, Ethereum's All Core Devs Call #141 summarized the results of the seventh "shadow fork" and suggested solutions for node synchronization issues. Seven "shadow forks" allowed to identify synchronization problems. Ms. Christine Kim, analyst at Galaxy Digital, has taken to Twitter to share a thread on Ethereum's...
COMPUTERS
u.today

Cardano Founder Excited as First Round of Testing on Cardano Vasil Node Occurs

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
SOFTWARE
u.today

Shiba Inu Burn Portal Hits Another Significant Milestone in Amount of SHIB Burned

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ECONOMY
u.today

Jed McCaleb Now Has 114 Million XRP Left: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contract#Blockchains#Web3 Technology#Vxl Network Introduces#Block Lattice To Network
u.today

SHIB Sets New Community Record, Cardano Reaches Important Milestone, Celsius Faces Bankruptcy: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. The SHIB community keeps growing day by day. On Friday, June 24, meme coin enthusiasts celebrated another significant milestone as the number of SHIB holders reached a new all-time high, approaching the two million level. This is growth by nearly one million within just a week from 1,182,817, which demonstrates that long-term interest in this digital asset remains stable and is even going up. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu returned as the biggest token by USD value. According to WhaleStats, Ethereum whales' SHIB holdings are now again above the $500 million level; their stashes are worth $525,200,856 of Shiba. This equals 13.55% of whales' total portfolio and 48,674,778,127,896 Shiba Inu.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Remains Largest Token Held by Whales as SHIB Price Rises 15%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
u.today

DOGE Creator Speaks on Expectations for Bear Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Vasil: Crucial Decision on Testnet Hard Fork to Be Made Next Week

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Heaps Sarcastic Praise on EOS

Vitalik Buterin has sarcastically praised EOS, a once-popular blockchain project, claiming that its acronym stands for “Ethereum on Steroids.”. He added that the core team of the project managed to learn from “Ethereum’s naivety and idealist” and ended up building a highly scalable blockchain project. “V,...
MARKETS
u.today

DOGE Co-Founder and Alex Kruger Opine on Reason of Bullish Crypto Reverse

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Reaches “Important Milestone” on Road to Vasil Upgrade

According to a recent announcement, Input Output has released Cardano node 1.35.0. The leading Cardano developer says that the release of the node is an “important milestone” on the road to the Vasil hard fork. The team of developers is now preparing for the release of the Cardano...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy