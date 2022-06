PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Port St. Lucie is bringing in some reinforcements to help with its ongoing trash pickup problems. The city says, in order to meet the ongoing "service failures" caused by Waste Pro, it's leasing nine rear-loader garbage trucks. The city is also in the process of hiring people to operate those trucks and collect garbage.

