Chicago, IL

Metra adding more trains Sunday for Chicago's Pride Parade

 3 days ago

Metra adding more trains Sunday for Chicago's Pride Parade 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's Pride Parade and festivities will take over the city and Metra wants to help you get there.

Metra's adding extra trains on Sunday for the 51st annual parade.

You can also get unlimited rides all day using their Sunday pass for $7.

