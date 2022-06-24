ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game of Thrones creators’ new Netflix show adds four new cast members

3 Body Problem, the new Netflix sci-fi series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss, has added four new actors to its cast – including one face who should be familiar to fans of the HBO show.

As per The Hollywood Reporter , Jonathan Pryce, Rosalind Chao, Ben Schnetzer, and Eve Ridley are all set to appear in 3 Body Problem. Pryce was part of the Game of Thrones cast for two seasons as the religious zealot The High Sparrow. He joins fellow Thrones alumni John Bradley and Liam Cunningham as part of the Netflix series.

Based on the Chinese novel of the same name, the series – if it closely follows its book roots – will focus on the search for extraterrestrial life, all amid a murder mystery. 3 Body Problem already counts the likes of Watchmen’s Jovan Adepo and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Benedict Wong among its cast, and Rian Johnson is onboard as an executive producer. No release date has yet been set.

Game of Thrones, meanwhile, is expanding in a big way. A prequel series, House of the Dragon , is coming to our screens this August. There’s even a sequel series focusing on Jon Snow in the works. Author George R.R. Martin has revealed that the show is officially in development and has the working title ‘Snow.’

"Snow has been in development almost as long as the other three, but for whatever reason it was never announced and it never leaked… until now," Martin said.

Need something new to watch? Here are the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.

