Bus lane on Chestnut Street painted red to help improve bus efficiency

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family, friends, and fellow first responders gathered Sunday to pay their final respects to fallen Philadelphia firefighter Lieutenant Sean Williamson, who was killed in the line of duty in the city’s Fairhill section. It was a somber day at his viewing in South Philadelphia.
Lt. Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, rushed to put out a fire at a pizza shop when about an hour later, the building collapsed.
“It’s a terrible tragedy,” Giovanna Cavalivere, a family friend, said.
A final goodbye.
“You say goodnight to them and the next thing you know, you’re getting a telephone call...
