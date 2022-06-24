ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bus lane on Chestnut Street painted red to help improve bus efficiency

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to avoid cars operating in bus lanes,...

SEPTA Trolley Modernization project underway; Fill out a survey

SEPTA is working on a Trolley Modernization Project, a multi-year effort that includes the replacement of its entire fleet of trolleys with new, longer and more accessible light rail vehicles. The plan also includes the reconstruction of trolley stations to make the platforms more accessible, in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). A new trolley line will also be added in the Parkside area as part of this project.
Eastbound Market Street Reduced to One Lane in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Eastbound Market Street (Route 3) is reduced to a single lane between Schuylkill Avenue West (near Amtrak’s 30th Street Station) and 24th Street for the next several months for repairs to the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.
Two Conshohocken Elementary School students receive bikes from Conshohocken Police Department and Great American Pub

Conshohocken Elementary School students Savannah Thomas and Kathryn Tyson recently received bikes courtesy of the Conshohocken Police Department and Chuck Hemcher, proprietor of The Great American Pub. Savannah, a third-grader, and Kathryn, a kindergartener, were selected by their teachers to receive the bikes because they have consistently demonstrated respect, responsibility,...
Protests sweep through Philly; Center City bus lane goes red; Delaware River Trail shines | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In some of Philadelphia’s largest demonstrations since 2020, thousands gathered to protest the Supreme Court decision striking down constitutional protections for abortion. The procedure is currently legal up to 24 weeks in Pennsylvania — here are places offering services in Philly — but it might not be for long if Doug Mastriano beats Josh Shapiro in November. The face-off has pundits calling Pa.’s gubernatorial contest “the most important election this year in America.” [Billy Penn/Billy Penn/@nytimes]
Firefighter Injured While Battling House Fire In Folsom, Delaware County

FOLSOM, Pa. (CBS) – A firefighter was injured after flames engulfed a home in Delaware County overnight. Crews worked to douse the flames on Kedron Avenue in Folsom just after 1 a.m. Monday. No one was inside when the house caught fire but the roof collapsed and one firefighter was taken to the hospital. They were treated and released with an elbow injury. The fire is now under control.
21-Year-Old Woman Dies During Crash In Philadelphia’s Mayfair Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman died in a horrific crash in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section on Sunday night. Police say a SUV struck a pole at Levick and Hawthorne Streets around 9 p.m. The woman who died was the driver. A 19-year-old passenger was injured in the crash. Firefighters pulled her from the wreckage. She is in stable condition. There’s no word on what caused the crash.
First Responders, Family, Friends Attend Viewing For Fallen Firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family, friends, and fellow first responders gathered Sunday to pay their final respects to fallen Philadelphia firefighter Lieutenant Sean Williamson, who was killed in the line of duty in the city’s Fairhill section. It was a somber day at his viewing in South Philadelphia. Lt. Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department, rushed to put out a fire at a pizza shop when about an hour later, the building collapsed. “It’s a terrible tragedy,” Giovanna Cavalivere, a family friend, said. A final goodbye. “You say goodnight to them and the next thing you know, you’re getting a telephone call...
Funeral Services For Fallen Philadelphia Firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson Begin Sunday Evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A viewing service will be held for fallen Philadelphia Firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson on Sunday. The Philadelphia Fire Department released the logistical information for the funeral of Lt. Sean Williamson earlier this week. He died during a building collapse after a fire in the city’s Fairhill section last weekend. Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the department, was assigned to Ladder 18 in the Nicetown, Tioga section. He also served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the fire department. A viewing and funeral service will be held on Monday. You can watch the procession and funeral streaming on CBS News...
Several State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing in the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
Stray Philadelphia horse finds refuge at Quakertown’s Last Chance Ranch

Stray horses in the busy streets of Philadelphia aren’t a sight that one would usually see. For Last Chance Ranch, it’s all in a day’s work. In a recent scenario, a stray, underweight horse was found wandering the streets in the Hunting Park section of the city. Being spotted on the 4000 block of North Darien Street, he now goes by “Darien,” as he finds himself getting back into healthy shape at the animal welfare organization in Richland Township.
