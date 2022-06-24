Feds Search Trump-Era Official’s Home, Subpoena GOP Leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents have searched the Virginia home of a Trump-era Justice Department official who championed efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. Separately, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington confirmed the existence of law enforcement activity in Lorton, Virginia, where Jeffrey Clark lives, but would not elaborate on the purpose.

Clark’s role in the run-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was featured prominently Thursday at the House hearing investigating the riot.

Former top Justice Department officials have testified to the Jan. 6 committee that President Donald Trump hounded the department to pursue his false election fraud claims.

They say he contacted the agency’s leader “virtually every day” and strove in vain to enlist the government’s top law enforcement officials in his desperate bid to stay in power.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol also revealed Thursday that several Republican loyalists in Congress who trumpeted the president’s claims later sought pardons from the White House after the effort failed.