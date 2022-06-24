ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

Feds Search Trump-Era Official's Home, Subpoena GOP Leaders

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVTZP_0gKoZhrF00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents have searched the Virginia home of a Trump-era Justice Department official who championed efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter. Separately, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington confirmed the existence of law enforcement activity in Lorton, Virginia, where Jeffrey Clark lives, but would not elaborate on the purpose.

Clark’s role in the run-up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol was featured prominently Thursday at the House hearing investigating the riot.

Former top Justice Department officials have testified to the Jan. 6 committee that President Donald Trump hounded the department to pursue his false election fraud claims.

They say he contacted the agency’s leader “virtually every day” and strove in vain to enlist the government’s top law enforcement officials in his desperate bid to stay in power.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol also revealed Thursday that several Republican loyalists in Congress who trumpeted the president’s claims later sought pardons from the White House after the effort failed.

Comments / 0

 

Donald Trump
The Drive

The Ukraine Situation Report: Cross-Border Sabotage Raids And CIA Operatives In Kyiv

LUHANSK, UKRAINE - JUNE 15: Flying helicopters of the Ukrainian army are seen as Russian attacks continue, on June 15, 2022 in Lisichansk region, Luhansk oblast, Ukraine. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images). Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesA clearer image is coming into view of the clandestine aspects of Ukraine's defense as Russian missiles strike a crowded mall.
MILITARY
