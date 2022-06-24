The Healthy Men Project kicks off at BRG Ascension on Saturday

East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years, but one group is on a mission to stop new crime. In honor of World Refugee Day today, people took the time to celebrate all of the diverse cultures and backgrounds that make up Baton Rouge.
Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community. Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting a discussion panel and screening of the film "Uncommon Allies" on Tuesday. Firefighters extinguish New Roads house fire, re-open False River Road. Updated:...
The 7th annual Freedom Fest Triathlon in New Roads has everyone sweating this year. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission says our roads actually became more deadly during the peak of the pandemic lockdown.
Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community. Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting a discussion panel and screening of the film "Uncommon Allies" on Tuesday. Firefighters extinguish New Roads house fire, re-open False River Road. Updated:...
East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years, but one group is on a mission to stop new crime. Community rallies together for citywide public safety assembly. Updated: 6 hours ago. East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent...
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission says our roads actually became more deadly during the peak of the pandemic lockdown. Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community. Updated: 5 hours ago. Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting...
East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years, but one group is on a mission to stop new crime. Community rallies together for citywide public safety assembly. Updated: 9 hours ago. East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent...
Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community. Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting a discussion panel and screening of the film "Uncommon Allies" on Tuesday. Firefighters extinguish New Roads house fire, re-open False River Road. Updated:...
The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission says our roads actually became more deadly during the peak of the pandemic lockdown. Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High heat continues to start the weekend with another heat advisory and near triple digit heat. We’ll also be close to a record, as we’ve been the past few days. Expect mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms,...
Attorney claims inspectors uncover proof showing D.R. Horton homes are not built properly. THE INVESTIGATORS: Attorney claims inspectors uncover proof showing D.R. Horton homes are not built properly. Third deputy arrested, fired in double-dipping payroll scheme. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are being charged for...
Comments / 0