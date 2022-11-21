How gas prices have changed in Johnson City in the last week

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Raccoon causes fire at ammunition plant in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A grass fire happened behind security fences at the BAE Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Spokesperson Justine Barati told News Channel 11 a raccoon chewed through a power line which sparked a grass fire at the plant. Barati said the fire was quickly put out […]
UPDATE: Russell County man killed by officers during Interstate 81 shootout
A Russell County, Virginia man was identified as the suspect involved in a shootout with Washington County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday night off of Interstate 81. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, was reportedly being chased when he crashed his car near Exit 32 and Lee Highway in Glade Spring. State Police said Fields ran from the vehicle and fired shots at the officers from a wooded area.
A man is in federal custody following a standoff in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: The U.S. Marshalls have released the man’s name who was arrested after a standoff that occurred Tuesday along Eads Avenue in Bristol. The man had been identified as Vincent Hines. Officials say he had a federal arrest warrant for a violation of supervised...
VSP identifies man killed after allegedly shooting at deputy
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) identified a man who allegedly shot at police officers and died after Washington County deputies returned fire Tuesday night, according to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis. Travis W. Fields, 39, of Lebanon, Virginia, was located deceased around 20 yards away at the edge of the […]
U.S. Marshal’s Arrest Man Following Standoff In Bristol, Virginia
A man wanted on federal charges is arrested by United States Marshals following a standoff in Bristol Virginia according to police authorities. The man, who has not yet been identified refused to surrender to Marshals who responded to a section of Eades Avenue Tuesday night in an effort to make the arrest but the suspect refused to exit a camper he was in. A more than an hour long standoff took place before the suspect was arrested without incident. The Bristol Virginia Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Office during the standoff. The suspect is being housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
Road rage incident leads to shooting in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — There is new information on a Sunday night shooting that happened in Washington County Virginia. According to the Washington County Sheriff's office, The incident happened a little before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, on Travelite Road, just off lee highway. The victim told officers it started as...
Washington County deputies find psilocybin mushrooms during routine traffic stop
A Limestone woman already wanted for violation of probation was arrested on Monday after a routine traffic stop led deputies to find illegal substances in her vehicle. According to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton, the traffic stop happened on Telford-New Victory Road. A report says the driver of the vehicle,...
Suspect’s sister speaks about brother killed in Glade Spring police incident
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police have identified Travis Fields as the man who died after allegedly firing shots near Washington County Virginia Deputies. According to VSP, Fields fired a shot and a Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy returned fire. Fields died at the scene. Field’s sister, Laura Combs, said her brother was […]
Man arrested on federal warrant after Bristol standoff
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The U.S. Marshals Services arrested a man on federal charges Tuesday following a standoff. Lt. Steve Crawford with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department (BVPD) told News Channel 11 that authorities responded to an area on Eades Avenue around 8:45 a.m. to make the arrest, but the man refused to exit a […]
Sheriff: Suspect dead following pursuit in Washington County, Virginia
UPDATE: At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu...
WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
WCSO: Suspect identified in officer involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — At the request of Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting. After leading Washington County Virginia deputies, Virginia State Police, and other agencies on a high speed pursuit, the driver...
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
Tennessee boy accused of injuring family pet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a news release from JCPD, the boy...
4 arrested after drugs, ammo, gun found in Greene County hotel room, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Four people were arrested Wednesday after drugs, ammo, and a gun were found in a hotel room, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. According to a news release, deputies saw 39-year-old Christopher Dunbar go into a room at a hotel near exit 23...
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
