How gas prices have changed in Johnson City in the last week

A man wanted on federal charges is arrested by United States Marshals following a standoff in Bristol Virginia according to police authorities. The man, who has not yet been identified refused to surrender to Marshals who responded to a section of Eades Avenue Tuesday night in an effort to make the arrest but the suspect refused to exit a camper he was in. A more than an hour long standoff took place before the suspect was arrested without incident. The Bristol Virginia Police Department assisted the U.S. Marshal’s Office during the standoff. The suspect is being housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO