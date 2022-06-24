ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Emergency hearing to be held for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder

 3 days ago

Friday's Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade opens...

Iowa protestor hit by truck near Linn County Courthouse

Cedar Rapids, IA- Authorities say a protestor was struck by a vehicle Friday, June 24th, near the Linn County Courthouse. TV Station KCRG reports that a woman was hit by a truck at about 7:15 PM Friday during a protest over the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe vs Wade.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Lang’s sentencing and new trial hearing scheduled for Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The man who shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith will be sentenced Monday. But he’s also asking for a new trial. Michael Lang was convicted of the first degree murder of Sergeant Jim Smith who was shot and killed in April of last year during a standoff in Grundy Center. Lang will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, per Iowa law. But Lang will also ask the judge for a new trial on Monday during the hearing, claiming there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him of first degree murder.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Dubuque County man arrested Saturday evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 8:04 p.m. Saturday evening Dennis Alan Miller was seen outside his residence at 9442 Noonan Street, Lot 735. in Dubuque. Miller had a warrant for his arrest due to Pretrial Supervision Violation. When a Dubuque County Deputy approached Miller, Miller ran inside and wouldn’t come out.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Lawyer weighs in on protester struck by truck during protest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a group of protesters was crossing Second Street SE along Eighth Avenue SE legally; then the light changed, which gave the right-of-way to the truck driver. That’s when police said an altercation happened between the driver and one of the protesters. Darin Luneckas,...
One injured in shooting in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after one person was shot. Officers responded to St. Luke’s Hospital for a person with a non-life threatening gunshot wound just after 9pm on Saturday. That person has been treated and released from the hospital. Officers located a potential...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Truck runs over woman's foot during Roe v. Wade protest

Cedar Rapids — Witnesses at a rally in Cedar Rapids Friday say a truck ran over a woman's foot during a peaceful pro-choice protest. Iowa author Lyz Lenz posted a photo of the incident on Twitter Friday evening, and said everyone seems to be OK. Lenz claims two women...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Members of Iowa City church react after fire

A day of prayer and grieving for members of Iowa City Church of Christ, as they held Sunday service a day after the church building caught fire. A man from Germany is in Cedar Rapids right now after months of biking across the U.S. But, his journey isn't just about sightseeing.
IOWA CITY, IA
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Dubuque County

US Supreme Court rules coach's prayer protected by 1st Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court is issuing more decisions Monday, with one having an impact on religion in public school settings.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
WATCH: Truck strikes protestor in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -At approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Police are investigating the matter. No word at this time on whether it was an...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Police tape surrounds Marengo home

MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews spent Monday afternoon on the scene of a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Avenue in Marengo. Few details have been released but police said the home is the scene of an active police investigation. Police tape surrounded the area outside of the home.
MARENGO, IA
Iowa City Church of Christ copes with destructive fire

A man from Germany is in Cedar Rapids right now after months of biking across the U.S. But, his journey isn't just about sightseeing.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Photos: Abortion-rights supporters protest in ‘Night of Rage’

Abortion-rights supporters protested in Iowa City for the second night in a row following the overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday morning. Over 200 protesters attended “Night of Rage.”. The night started with speakers on the Pentacrest, with numerous protesters expressing anger, fear, and sadness. Following the speakers, protesters...
IOWA CITY, IA
Attorney weighs in on protestor hit by truck driver

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man found in the Wisconsin River today was those of a person who had been missing for almost a year. A boxing club in Iowa City is honoring a legend with a mural on their new building, and they hope it inspires others.
IOWA CITY, IA

