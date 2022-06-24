Emergency hearing to be held for Cedar Rapids man accused of murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The man who shot and killed Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith will be sentenced Monday. But he’s also asking for a new trial. Michael Lang was convicted of the first degree murder of Sergeant Jim Smith who was shot and killed in April of last year during a standoff in Grundy Center. Lang will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, per Iowa law. But Lang will also ask the judge for a new trial on Monday during the hearing, claiming there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him of first degree murder.

