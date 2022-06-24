ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Made in Relation to Thursday’s Bomb Threat Investigation in Wheaton

Cover picture for the articleFire/Explosive Investigators have arrested and charged a 35 year old man, Amir Paul, in relation to the bomb threat investigation at the Arrive Wheaton apartments on Thursday, June 23, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services PIO Pete Piringer. Per the tweet, “Among other things, charges are: False Fire Alarm; Disorderly...

