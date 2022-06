RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the number of employed Virginians expanded to more than 4.2 million workers in May 2022. Virginia has added nearly 80,000 since February. Virginia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3 percent in May. This continues to be below the national rate, which was unchanged at 3.6 percent. The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate, measuring the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work, rose by 0.3 percent to 63.8 percent in May.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO