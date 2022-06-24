ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EXPLAINER: Is North Korea moving nukes to its border?

By By HYUNG-JIN KIM AND KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Is North Korea preparing to deploy tactical nuclear weapons along its tense border with rival South Korea, which is only a short drive from the 26 million people living in and around Seoul, its capital?

That's how it looks to many experts paying close attention to a high-profile North Korean military meeting this week. The possible deployment, just two months after a veiled threat by leader Kim Jong Un to preemptively use nuclear weapons, would be a major development in the decades-long standoff on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea already has thousands of conventional weapons aimed at South Korea and the nearly 30,000 U.S. forces stationed there, but moving its short-range nuclear missiles to the border would be the clearest sign yet that Kim is looking to use his nuclear weapons to both threaten South Korea and wrest concessions from outside nuclear negotiators.

Together with North Korea’s apparent preparations for its first nuclear test in five years, there's deep skepticism among observers that diplomacy can convince the country to abandon its nukes. Critics are calling on Seoul and Washington to formulate a new approach to deal with North Korea's fast improving nuclear program.

Here's a look at Kim’s latest nuclear moves.

———

NUCLEAR WEAPONS ON THE BORDER?

During a military meeting that ended Thursday, Kim and other senior officials confirmed additional “operation duties” and “modified operation plans” for military units near the border with South Korea.

State media dispatches didn’t mention nuclear weapons directly. But outside experts believe North Korea's vague language signals its intention to forward-deploy tactical nuclear weapons systems. They base their assessment in part on recent public comments from North Korea about such plans, and on a slew of tests of short-range nuclear-capable missiles designed to attack strategic facilities in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there.

One big hint came in April, when North Korea test-fired a newly developed guided weapon that it said would improve the efficient operation of “tactical nukes” and boost the firepower of front-line artillery units. Later that month, Kim said he could use his nuclear program preemptively if provoked.

North Korea now has a “much higher chance to use its tactical nuclear weapons on a battlefield” if a war breaks out on the Korean Peninsula, said Kim Yeol Soo, an expert at South Korea’s Korea Institute for Military Affairs.

The weapons likely to be deployed at the border are some of the more mobile, solid-fueled, short-range missiles that North Korea has test-launched since nuclear diplomacy with the United States collapsed in 2019. North Korea has called those missiles -- which foreign experts say are potentially capable of evading South Korean and U.S. missile defenses -- “tactical” weapons, implying its intent to arm them with lower-yield nuclear weapons.

North Korea has likely already acquired the technology to arm its missiles with nuclear warheads, so its deployment of tactical nuclear weapons could happen any time, said Kim Taewoo, former head of the state-funded Korean Institute for National Unification in Seoul.

Some experts, however, said North Korea might not deploy nuclear-armed missiles because of possible problems maintaining them.

———

WILL SOUTH KOREA RESPOND BY DEPLOYING NUCLEAR WEAPONS?

North Korea’s apparent push to deploy tactical nuclear weapons may be part of Kim’s recent vow to counter the United States “strength for strength” amid stalled nuclear diplomacy. It also comes as Washington and Seoul work to strengthen their combined defense capabilities to cope with North Korean nuclear threats.

South Korea’s new conservative government, which took office last month, has said it will expand its conventional arms capabilities and strengthen its defenses in conjunction with the United States.

While the Koreas have avoided major conflict since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, there have been deadly skirmishes and attacks in recent years that have killed dozens.

North Korea has a history of escalating threats and provocations when a new government is inaugurated in South Korea or the United States to create a potentially favorable environment for future negotiations. The country has often then dialed down its rhetoric and launched charm offensives.

That may happen this time.

But nuclear weapons on the front lines would complicate how South Korea responds to any future North Korean provocation.

New South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, during a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden last month, secured a U.S. commitment on the regional deployment of U.S. strategic assets such as long-range bombers and aircraft carriers in response to provocations by North Korea.

The allies may also conduct their largest combined military training in years in August.

But Yoon has said he won’t pursue nuclear development or ask the United States to redeploy nuclear weapons in South Korea as a deterrence against potential aggression by North Korea.

The South Korean military said it’s closely monitoring North Korean activities over the possible move to deploy tactical nuclear weapons, but didn’t elaborate.

Some experts say North Korea’s expansion of tactical nuclear weapons and pursuit of long-range missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland have reduced the credibility of America’s “nuclear umbrella,” though the Biden administration has repeatedly reaffirmed a U.S. commitment to defend South Korea with its full range of military capabilities.

There are also calls for the reintroduction of U.S. nuclear weapons in South Korea.

“We should switch to a strategy of terminating North Korea's nuke threats through a nuclear balance,” said Kim Taewoo, the former head of the Korean Institute for National Unification. “The deployment of tactical nuclear weapons means that North Korea’s nuclear threat would be right in front of us.”

———

WHAT'S NEXT?

Tactical nuclear weapons were part of a five-year arms development plan Kim Jong Un announced last year. He has ramped up ballistic missile testing to an unprecedented pace this year to boost his country’s ability to attack both the U.S. mainland and South Korea.

For weeks, U.S. and South Korean officials have noted signs of an imminent nuclear test by North Korea, which would be its first since 2017 and seventh in total. Such a test could be part of an attempt to build a warhead that could fit on tactical missiles or multi-warhead missiles.

But North Korea hasn’t carried out such a test yet, possibly because of its continuing COVID-19 outbreak and opposition from China, its last major ally and biggest aid provider.

North Korea has so far rejected the Biden administration’s offers of open-ended talks, calling for Washington to first abandon its “hostile policy,” a term it uses in reference to U.S.-led economic sanctions and joint U.S.-South Korean military drills.

Experts say it's only a matter of time before North Korea conducts a nuclear test, which is seen as an essential step in enlarging its nuclear arsenal under Kim’s five-year plan. Such a test would likely further complicate a push to resume nuclear diplomacy.

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

Maxine Waters Vows to Defy SCOTUS Ruling: 'The Hell With the Supreme Court'; Says 'Black Women Will Be Out in Droves'

Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian lawmaker names first city Russia will strike if World War III begins

Last week, a Russian lawmaker who is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin named the first city Russia will target if war breaks out between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO): London, England. During an appearance on the Russian state television “Vremya Pakazhet” (Time Will Tell) on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

AP source: At least 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas. The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
48
Followers
760
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy