ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Ellington school board clashes with union over teacher lunch-break law

By Tom Hopkins
Connecticut Inside Investigator
Connecticut Inside Investigator
 3 days ago

A pair of last-minute additions to a bill by the state legislature has caused issues for at least one school district. In a letter to the Connecticut General Assembly (CGA), the Ellington Board of Education voiced their concerns about decisions on the bill that were “often made behind the scenes” and the usurped the collective bargaining process with unions.

The issues stem from Public Act 22-80 , An Act Concerning Mental and Physical Health Services in Schools, specifically the language within the bill that mandates that teachers have a minimum of 30 minutes of duty-free lunch, and the prohibition of “dual-instruction”, which is the instructing of in-person students at the same time as remote students.

The Ellington Board of Education, as well as the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS), who also submitted a letter to the CGA, argue that these provisions are not in the best interests of students.

According to the letter by the Ellington Board of Education, while they believe that the provision mandating that teachers have a 30-minute lunch break has merit, the provision failed to take into account the “side effects it creates.”

The Ellington Board of Education said that the implementation of a 30-minute lunch break for teachers would require expanding lunch waves by an additional 5-6 minutes per wave, reducing instructional time by 18 minutes per day, which equates to roughly 9 and a half days of the school year. Additionally, the letter said it would be difficult to rework schedules for the upcoming school year over the summer.

In response to the criticism, The Connecticut Education Association (CEA), the group that lobbied for these provisions to be included in the bill, the CEA said in a letter to the CGA that teachers having 30 minutes to eat lunch was an “obvious contribution to a modest threshold of respect and well-being for teachers.”

The CEA also noted that teachers were able to change their schedules and teaching methods in less than a week when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and disrupted the existing educational paradigm.

On the subject of dual instruction, the Ellington Board of Education said that the prohibition of dual instruction will have “significant impacts on our students and their well-being,” and that it has had positive effects on their students.

The Ellington Board of Education noted that dual instruction was helpful for sick children who may be hospitalized and also would allow for unique learning opportunities for middle school students to take high school-level courses.

However, the CEA countered, saying that dual instruction was harmful to students, citing a study that found that dual instruction led to “chaos” and a lack of student engagement.

The CEA also pushed back against the assertion by the Ellington Board of Education and CAPSS that there was no transparency in the CEA’s advocacy of these provisions that would become law, stating: “Our legislative agenda was no secret; CAPPS was emailed our entire agenda on January 19th.”

To remedy the situation, The Ellington Board of Education asked the CGA to reconsider the provisions, possibly in the summer during a special session, stating:

“This time we encourage a process that is open, transparent and with input from all interested parties. Our hope is that the problematic elements of the bill can be rescinded.”

The post Ellington school board clashes with union over teacher lunch-break law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator .

Comments / 9

JoJo Smith
3d ago

I agree everyone needs a lunch break the having to hire a separate teacher for an ill student to keep up seems like a bit much

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
granbydrummer.com

GRANBY BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING HIGHLIGHTS

Present: Kristina Gilton, Monica Logan, Donna Nolan, David Peling, Whitney Sanzo, Sarah Thrall, and Rosemarie Weber, Student Representatives Tess Bajek and Jacob Scotto. Our new Family Engagement Specialist, Bethany Grupp, starts next week working with Open Choice students and their families. Grupp is a Granby Memorial High School graduate. CABE...
GRANBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Minimum Wage in Conn. Set to Increase on Friday

The minimum wage in Connecticut is set to increase later this week. On Friday, July 1, the state's minimum wage will increase from $13 per hour to $14. The increase is part of legislation that Governor Ned Lamont signed into law three years ago. It schedules multiple minimum wage increases over a five-year- period.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellington, CT
Government
City
Union, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Ellington, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Ellington, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck BOE member asked to resign over ‘alarming’ social media posts

NAUGATUCK — A Board of Education member is refusing to step down for sharing sexually suggestive photos of young girls on social media eight years ago. Aaron McCool admitted Thursday the re-posts were his, but said he is a changed man from when he made the posts in 2014.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Legislature#Ellington School Board#Cga
Daily Voice

These Connecticut Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

New State Laws Impacting Connecticut Employers

The following article was first published on Shipman & Goodwin LLP’s News & Insights page. It is reposted here with permission. Over the past few weeks, Gov. Ned Lamont signed several bills that will impact public and private employers in several ways. While there are other bills that will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
granbydrummer.com

Republican and Democratic Primaries confirmed statewide

Both major parties will hold primaries on Aug. 9. Voting is at the Granby Town Hall Meeting Room from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location was changed this spring because of a large summer construction project at the school. Granby Town Hall Meeting Room is located at 15 North Granby Road, across from the library. Only registered major party members, as of noon on Monday Aug. 8, can participate in the primary. Unaffiliated and new registered voters cannot participate unless they change their voter registration to sign up with a major party by noon on Aug. 8.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Wallingford holds Gaylord Gauntlet for wounded veterans

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A special event in Wallingford raised money and awareness in support of Connecticut’s largest adaptive sports program. Hundreds of runners laced up and tackled a tricky course filled with all sorts of obstacles, including fire and mud pits, rope swings and water slides. The event raised money for the Gaylord Sports […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Gov. Lamont waives new credit and debit card fees

Gov. Lamont announced today that he is directing the Office of Policy and Management to waive new credit and debit card fees by state agencies that are due to be collected starting July 1st under the new state law.  Under the law, state agencies that accept payments by credit or debit cards are required to […] The post Gov. Lamont waives new credit and debit card fees appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut Inside Investigator

Connecticut State
161
Followers
31
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Inside Investigator (CII) is a nonprofit investigative journalism outlet on a mission to inform the people of Connecticut through investigative journalism and inspire the public through engaging stories. We're glad you're here!

 https://www.insideinvestigator.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy