State Treasurer Lynn Rogers visited with constituents during a campaign stop at Twin Rivers Winery in downtown Emporia on Saturday. Rogers was an agricultural banker for 31 years before retiring in 2016 to become more active in politics. He was elected to the Kansas Senate where he served from 2017-2019, then served as Lieutenant Governor under Governor Laura Kelly. He was appointed as State Treasurer by Gov. Kelly in January 2021, filling the position after former Treasurer Jacob LaTurner was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. Rogers is now running for election with a campaign focused on educating Kansans about the role of the State Treasurer.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO