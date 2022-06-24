ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele, MO

Natural gas rates going up in Mo.

 3 days ago

Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo.

Man accused of shooting into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo.

Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. Natural gas rates going up in Mo. Natural gas rates in Mo. going up. Former Anna, Ill. man convicted in domestic battery trial. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A former Anna, Ill. resident was convicted in a domestic battery trial.
STEELE, MO
KOLR10 News

Thousands in southwest Missouri without power following storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Thousands are reporting outages in Southwest Missouri following storms that passed through the area early Sunday. According to the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives, Laclede Electric Cooperative and Southwest Electric Cooperative members are experiencing the most outages right now. As of 8:40 a.m., in Hickory County at least 1,011 customers are reporting outages, […]
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman injured after crash with a semi

NODAWAY COUNTY —A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by Salih A. Mohammed, 34, Portland, Oregon, was southbound on U.S. 71 a mile and a half north of Maryville. The...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Illinois man disappears on 1968 flight over Missouri

PONTIAC, Ill. – On June 28, 1968, Pontiac City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerrold Potter and his wife, Carrie, boarded a chartered flight from Kankakee, Illinois, to Dallas for a national Lions Club conference. He disappeared mid-flight in the skies over central Missouri. The Potters joined 21 other passengers and four flight crew that […]
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Springfield, MO) -- State Representative Tricia Derges could testify today (Monday) in a federal court trial for fraud-related charges. The Republican, from southwest Missouri’s Nixa, is accused of selling fake stem cell treatments at medical clinics she operates -- a scheme totaling about 200-thousand-dollars. A 2021 federal grand jury indictment also alleges that Derges fraudulently received about 300-thousand-dollars in federal coronavirus aid for her nonprofit medical and dental clinic serving the poor, homeless, and uninsured. She is accused of scheming victims from 2018 to 2020, illegally prescribing narcotics, and lying to federal agents. Closing arguments are expected to happen either today or Tuesday morning.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

See Inside a Trippy 1967 Camper Next to Missouri’s 12 Mile Creek

Were you around in 1967? I found a camper that was. It's an Airstream that sits next to Missouri's 12 Mile Creek near Fredericktown and you really can stay in it. This groovy, trippy (feel free to insert your favorite 1967 word here) camper is one of the most unique Airbnb's you'll find in Missouri. It's a true throwback hosted by Misty. Here are some pics of what luxury camping was (kinda) like 55 years ago.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Friday, June 24th

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two men in Grundy County on Friday night, June 24, 2022. Thirty-two-year-old Mitchell Knapp of Trenton was accused of felonies of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also accused of the misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Knapp was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.
kjluradio.com

UPDATED/CORRECTION: Head of Missouri National Guard seriously injured in motorcycle crash south of Jefferson City

UPDATE/CORRECTION: The Missouri National Guard released a statement Friday morning stating the accident happened around 6 p.m. The Guard says Cumpton was wearing full visibility reflective vest and personal protective equipment, including a helmet, gloves, and boots. The Guard also reports Cumpton suffered minor injuries with no broken bones. They report Cumpton is in good spirits.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday morning, the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the passing lanes in both the east and westbound lanes on Interstate 70 at the High Hill overpass at mile marker 180 to replace traffic barriers in the area. “The overpass column in the median was hit Thursday night, and in order The post MoDOT to close I-70 at mile marker 180 Saturday after truck crashes into overpass appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HANNIBAL, MO
darnews.com

Truck fire on Business 67 and Highway W

Poplar Bluff city and Butler County firefighters responded at 11 a.m. Thursday to a tractor trailer fire at the intersection of Business Highway 67 north, Barron Road and Highway W. The vehicle’s brakes caught fire, said Poplar Bluff Battalion Chief Roy Lane. The fire then entered the trailer, which was loaded with pickles. The driver was able to drive the truck away from the trailer, and limit the spread of the fire. The vehicle was cleared from the scene and the road reopened shortly after the fire was extinguished. Butler County Health Department, Poplar Bluff Police Department and the state fire marshal were also at the scene.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

