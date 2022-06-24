ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Commonwealth's royal succession stirs unease among Caribbean members

By Ayenat Mersie, Clement Uwiringiyimana
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46C4ZK_0gKoN37M00
Britain's Prince Charles addresses the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana

KIGALI, June 24 (Reuters) - Commonwealth leaders settled in 2018 that Britain's Prince Charles should succeed his mother Queen Elizabeth as head of the organisation, but as they gathered again in Rwanda some Caribbean member states were not at ease with the decision.

The 54-nation club made up mostly of former British colonies presents itself as a partnership of equals and says the British monarch is not automatically its figurehead, yet so far the baton has passed from the queen's father to herself to her son.

"It's a matter that I think should be under review," said Eamon Courtenay, foreign minister of Belize, one of 12 Commonwealth member states in the Caribbean, a region where post-colonial ties with Britain are being questioned.

In November last year, Barbados ditched the queen as head of state, with Charles standing sombrely in attendance as the royal standard was lowered in Bridgetown. Since then, Jamaica has signalled it may soon follow suit. read more

Both nations remain members of the Commonwealth.

Caribbean ministers who spoke to Reuters on the fringes of the Kigali summit said they had no problem with Charles as a person, but were uncomfortable with the symbolism of a royal succession.

Courtenay said that with former French colonies Gabon and Togo poised to join the Commonwealth, it made even less sense for the leadership to pass from one British monarch to the next.

Charles has not addressed the succession issue in public. His son Prince William has said that what mattered to him was not who the Commonwealth chose to lead it but rather its potential to create a better future for its people.

'PAYBACK'

Camillo Michael Gonsalves, finance minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, said the succession plan was at odds with the Commonwealth's claim to be a modern, multinational institution.

"You don't find that in any other major diplomatic body. And I think it's an error that perpetuates some of the very unfortunate history of the Commonwealth," he said.

He was referring to Britain's imperialist past and role in the slave trade, painful legacies which tend to be brushed under the carpet at Commonwealth meetings but which Charles himself unexpectedly raised in a speech at the Kigali summit on Friday.

"I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery's enduring impact," he said. read more

More than 10 million Africans were shackled into the Atlantic slave trade by European nations between the 15th and 19th centuries. Those who survived the brutal voyage ended up toiling on plantations in the Caribbean and the Americas.

Some Caribbean politicians raised the issue of reparations for slavery, which Charles did not mention in his speech.

"Because of the labour of our forefathers ... these (slave-trading) countries developed wealth. I believe it's time that there be some form of payback for what we suffered as slaves during these colonial times," said Philip J. Pierre, prime minister of St Lucia.

Gonsalves said the Commonwealth summit should be tackling reparations.

"We have to use entities like the Commonwealth to move that conversation forward. Caribbean countries will certainly be discussing it in closed-door meetings but I think it's something that should be part of the agenda."

Writing by Estelle Shirbon and Ayenat Mersie; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Countries#Gabon#Rwanda#Jamaica#Commonwealth#Kigali#British#French
marthastewart.com

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Just Made a Rare Comment About Her and Prince Charles' Marriage

Prince Charles and Camilla live busy lives attending engagements and maintaining their official duties as members of the royal family, but the married couple of nearly two decades still make it a point to spend time with each other. The Duchess of Cornwall told British Vogue in a recent interview that while it can be challenging with their busy schedules, they carve out time to connect each day. "It's not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet," she shared, People reports. "Sometimes it's like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day."
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws...
LIFESTYLE
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother's Photos Over The Years Show Monarch Is 'Fading Away Before Our Very Eyes,' Royal Expert Daniela Elser Claims

Queen Elizabeth just celebrated her 70 years on the throne. However, one royal expert raised concerns about her health, saying she is fading right into the public's eyes. Queen Elizabeth Has Changed And Is Reportedly Fading Away In Public. News.com.au's royal expert Daniela Elser penned an op-ed about the Queen...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Apartment Therapy

Dreaming of Moving to France? Here’s What to Know If You’re American

Billed as one of the most romantic countries in the world, it’s no wonder France beckons travelers. Not only does it contain Paris and the acclaimed Eiffel Tower, but the country is also known for its lingering meals that almost always include bread, wine, and cheese. Whether you feel called to the more metropolitan areas or have always dreamed of living in a chateau in the countryside, non-citizens can make France their home. Here’s all you need to know to move to France as an American.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
tatler.com

Four future European queens pose together at Princess Ingrid Alexandra's birthday gala

The great and the glamorous of Europe descended on Oslo this weekend to toast the coming of age of its future queen, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, who turned 18 in January. While Covid restrictions put paid to any grand celebrations at the start of the year, the same cannot be said for now, with a two-day extravaganza culminating in a glittering gala hosted by the princess's grandparents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, at the Royal Palace.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Releases Rare Personal Statement and Signs It ‘Elizabeth R’

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently attended the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument at Waterloo Station ﻿in London. The event took place on Windrush Day, which is a holiday that celebrates Caribbean immigrants arriving in the U.K. in 1948. Queen Elizabeth decided to release a special message honoring...
U.K.
Reuters

Reuters

479K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy