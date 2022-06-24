Vigil For Surfside Condo Victims

Photo: Getty Images

(Miami, FL) -- A private vigil is held for the 98 people lost in the Surfside condo collapse.

The families and friends of the victims gathered early this morning under a large tent on the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood. The glow from torches reportedly lit up the tent as family members embraced each other. A separate gas torch was lit across from the site at Veterans Park.

It will remain there until July 20 which marks the day the last body was recovered.