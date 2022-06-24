ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Curators apologize for antisemitic work at German art show

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXFdA_0gKoL8bP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZR83_0gKoL8bP00

The curators of a major art show in Germany have apologized for including a work featuring antisemitic elements that prompted an outcry at the event's opening this week.

Organizers of the documenta fifteen show in Kassel ordered the banner by Indonesian collective Taring Padi, titled “People’s Justice,” to be taken down Tuesday following widespread criticism from Jewish groups and German and Israeli officials.

The installation featured a soldier with the face of a pig, wearing a neckerchief with a Star of David and a helmet inscribed with the word “Mossad,” the name of Israel’s intelligence agency.

Taring Padi had insisted that the work — which it said was first exhibited at the South Australia Art Festival in Adelaide 20 years ago — was “in no way related” to antisemitism, but instead referred to the post-1965 dictatorship in Indonesia.

“We are sorry that details of this banner are misunderstood other than their original purpose. We apologize for the injuries caused in this context,” it said.

But in a statement posted on the show's website late Thursday, fellow Indonesian art collective Ruangrupa, which curated the exhibition, said curators had “collectively failed to spot the figure in the work, which is a character that evokes classical stereotypes of antisemitism.”

“We acknowledge that this was our error,” it said, adding that the decision to remove the installation had been taken in consultation with the artists.

“We apologize for the disappointment, shame, frustration, betrayal, and shock this stereotype has caused the viewers and the whole team who has worked hard alongside us to make documenta fifteen a reality,” the group said.

It acknowledged that the incident followed months of debate about alleged antisemitism, which it and the show's organizers had strongly rejected.

Germany's president raised the issue during his speech at the show's opening Sunday, saying there were “limits” to what artists can do when they address political issues in a country still atoning for the Holocaust. His comments came before the Taring Padi banner was unveiled.

“This imagery, as we now fully understand, connects seamlessly to the most horrific episode of German history in which Jewish people were targeted and murdered on an unprecedented scale,” Ruangrupa said in its statement.

“It comes as a shock not only, but specifically, to the Jewish community in Kassel and in all of Germany which we consider as our allies and which still live under the trauma of the past and the continued presence of discrimination, prejudice and marginalization,” the group said. “It also is a shock to our friends, neighbors, and colleagues for whom the struggle against all forms of oppression and racism is an existential element of their political, social, and artistic vision.”

“We take this opportunity to educate ourselves further about the atrocious history and present of antisemitism and are shocked that this figure made it into the work in question,” it said.

Many of the documenta's exhibits address issues of colonialism from the perspective of the global South.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian lawmaker names first city Russia will strike if World War III begins

Last week, a Russian lawmaker who is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin named the first city Russia will target if war breaks out between Russia and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO): London, England. During an appearance on the Russian state television “Vremya Pakazhet” (Time Will Tell) on...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German Art#Antisemitism#Art Festival#Art Show#Museum#Indonesian#Jewish#Israeli#Mossad
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Israel's separation barrier, 20 years on

JERUSALEM (AP) — Twenty years after Israel decided to build its controversial separation barrier, the network of walls, fences and closed military roads remains in place, even as any partition of the land appears more remote than ever. Israel is actively encouraging its Jewish citizens to settle on both...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Harry Gration: Tributes pour in for Ex-BBC Look North presenter

Celebrities, sports fans and politicians have led tributes to former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration following his death at the age of 71. Mr Gration joined the BBC in 1978 and Look North in 1982. He presented his last show in 2020. He had also reported for Match of...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

714K+
Followers
161K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy