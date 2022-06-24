Restocking the Assembly: Recommendations in two open seats held by veterans

The primaries for Assembly are Tuesday. That’s terrible because, as the state courts have found, the creation of the new district lines violated the state Constitution. The pending primary is also bad because it’s only part one of two summer trips to the polls; when the court voided crooked lines for Senate and Congress, that primary moved to August.

Departing the Assembly are veterans Dick Gottfried from Manhattan, first elected in 1970, and Cathy Nolan of Queens, who has served since 1984. Competing for Gottfried’s seat, the standouts are Layla Law-Gisiko and Harrison Marks. In Queens, the best choice is former sex crimes prosecutor Johanna Carmona. Vote for them — but more important, vote, to stick it to the pols who want to keep turnout anemic.