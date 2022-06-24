ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Alvin Kamara ‘bracing’ to serve at least a six-game suspension in 2022

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08UJ6f_0gKoJJIZ00

The New Orleans Saints will head into the 2022 NFL season vying to contend for a playoff spot, but the team will have to overcome a lengthy suspension for running back Alvin Kamara.

New Orleans already faced legitimate concerns before the upcoming season. Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead bolted in free agency, making the left side of the offensive line an Achilles’ heel for the team. On top of that, quarterback Jameis Winston is still dealing with some issues during his recovery from a torn ACL suffered in the middle of the 2021 season.

It’s putting a lot of pressure on new coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. to make things work in the first year without Sean Payton. If all of that wasn’t bad enough, the Saints have to prepare for the NFL to hand down a massive suspension to Kamara.

Related: New Orleans Saints schedule 2022

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk , Kamara is bracing for a six-game suspension for the upcoming season after violating the league’s personal conduct policy. There is also a realistic chance additional games could be tacked on.

  • Alvin Kamara stats (2021): 898 rushing yards, 439 receiving yards, nine total touchdowns

As of now, the Saints still don’t know when the NFL will announce its decision. Typically, the league makes its announcements before training camp in order to provide clarity for the team and player. However, the circumstances involved with Kamara’s case could push him into paid leave before a ruling comes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuEg6_0gKoJJIZ00 Also Read:
NFL predictions 2022: Projections for 2022 NFL season

Why is Alvin Kamara being suspended?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwFwZ_0gKoJJIZ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara went to Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl, playing in the exhibition game in front of millions of fans. A few hours after the final whistle blew, Kamnra was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department .

Related: New Orleans Saints restructure Alvin Kamara contract

The 26-year-old admitted to law enforcement that he struck Darnell Greene multiple times right by an elevator at the Cromwell Casino in Las Vegas. Video surveillance showed Greene laying on the floor when Kamara and several people with him repeatedly kicked and punched the man,

Greene suffered an orbital fracture on his right eye and suffered significant swelling, requiring hospitalization. Police charged Kamara and several others with felony battery and he is scheduled for a hearing in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CAN52_0gKoJJIZ00 Also Read:
Las Vegas police report details alleged Alvin Kamara battery incident

Under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, any player charged with felony battery can receive a six-game suspension as the baseline. League rules also allow for additional factors, such as repeatedly striking the person, to add more games to the suspension.

While the new NFL CBA allows for Kamara to contest the suspension in front of an independent judge, video surveillance and witness testimony will be used against him. Realistically, the All-Pro running back should safely be ruled out for at least six games this year and there is a real possibility he could miss additional time.

The Saints intended to sign running back David Johnson as insurance at the position, but talks fell through. For as long as Kamara is sidelined, expect Mark Ingram, Abram Smith and Tony Jones Jr. to share touches in the backfield.

Related: Second NFL player charged in connection with Alvin Kamara arrest

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal

The Cleveland Browns made a very bold decision by giving Deshaun Watson a guaranteed $230 million contract a few months ago, despite the ongoing legal case he’s involved in. While he has reached settlements with 20 of the 24 accusers, it appears the Browns organization never even cared to discuss his saga before deciding to […] The post Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Rainn Wilson Wants Baker Mayfield: NFL World Reacts

There aren't a whole lot of NFL fans who overwhelmingly support the idea of their team making any sort of move for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. But one well-known actor is all for his favorite team getting him. Taking to Twitter, actor Rainn Wilson advocated for his Seattle Seahawks...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Washington State
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Washington, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Achilles#Acl#Pro Football Talk
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Sam Darnold, Saints, Alvin Kamara

Falcons’ fifth-round RB Tyler Allgeier spoke about adjusting from the college level to the NFL. “Having so much time with football,” Allgeier said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter. “It is literally my job now. I think that’s the big (adjustment) that a lot of people don’t understand. Like, it’s literally your job now. I put so much time and effort into this, and that’s what’s going to (show) on the field.”
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
numberfire.com

Texans' Nico Collins flashing "off the charts" talent during offseason

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills told reporters that second-year wideout Nico Collins "has a good grasp of the offense," and that "his talent is off the charts." Mills and Collins, both third round picks during the 2021 NFL Draft, showed signs of promise in their first seasons in the league. Collins' only new competition in the Texans' wide receiver corps is 2022 second-rounder John Metchie, who is a candidate to start the season on the PUP as he rehabs a torn ACL injury, so Collins should have every opportunity to flash his "off the charts" talent across from Brandin Cooks this season.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy